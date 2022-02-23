https://sputniknews.com/20220223/only-25-of-americans-say-us-should-play-major-role-in-russia-ukraine-conflict---poll-1093313417.html

Only 25% of Americans Say US Should Play Major Role in Russia-Ukraine Conflict - Poll

About 26% of US adults say the United States should be deeply engaged in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with 32% of Democrats and 22% of Republicans supporting the approach, the poll results show.Some 40% of Americans approve President Joe Biden’s foreign policy choices and the United States’ relationship with Russia while more than a half (53%) are concerned about Russia’s influence around the world, the poll results also show.Another quarter of Americans said they have no confidence in the US intelligence agencies. Over 4 in 10 have a great deal of confidence in the US military, although it is declining, according to the poll results.The poll was conducted on February 18-21, 2022 online and via telephone interviews among 1,289 adults. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3.7 percentage points.

