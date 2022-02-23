https://sputniknews.com/20220223/indias-tejas-aircraft-set-to-participate-in-first-ever-tactical-exercise-over-foreign-soil-1093300019.html

India's Tejas Aircraft Set to Participate in First-Ever Tactical Exercise Over Foreign Soil

The multi-nation Cobra Warrior exercise is widely regarded as one of the most challenging for aircrews. Hosted by the UK Royal Air Force, the air forces of... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Indian Air Force has decided to send five locally-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft to the multi-nation air exercise, named "Ex Cobra Warrior 22", in March. The three-week exercise is scheduled to commence on 6 March at Waddington in the United Kingdom.It will be the first exposure of India's newly inducted jets in high-intensity large force tactical training over foreign soil.The LCA Tejas will demonstrate its manoeuvrability and operational capability in front of dozens of types of aircraft from countries like the US, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Israel.Once known as the Combined Qualified Weapons Instructor exercise, Cobra Warrior is designed to replicate real-world scenarios for pilots.The Tejas' participation in the multi-nation exercise comes against the backdrop of the Indian government taking steps to transform India from being a weapons importer to an export nation.In the last three years, Tejas has taken part in air shows in Bahrain, Dubai, Malaysia, and Singapore.India views potential buyers of Tejas in Malaysia, Egypt, and Argentina. Currently, Malaysia is evaluating proposals from Korea Aerospace Industries' FA-50 Golden Eagle, Italy's M-346FA Master, HAL's Tejas, and Boeing's T-7A Red Hawk to replace the country's aging fleet of Hawk Mk108/208 light-attack and lead-in trainer aircraft.Bengaluru-based manufacturer HAL says that the single-engine and highly agile multirole supersonic fighter aircraft Tejas can operate in a high-threat air environment.

