Philippines Becomes First Foreign Buyer of Indo-Russian BrahMos Anti-Ship Missile

14.01.2022

The Philippines has become the first foreign customer for the Indo-Russian supersonic cruise missile BrahMos by issuing a "notice of award" to the missile manufacturer BrahMos Aerospace Ltd."The proposal of BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd for the shore-based anti-ship missile system acquisition project for the Philippines Navy, with a corresponding price proposal in the amount of 374.962 million, is hereby accepted", the order issued by the Department of National Defence read.The export variant of the ship-launched BrahMos has a combat range of 290 km, which is appropriate for the armed forces of the Philippines to cover all surface targets within the majority of the country's territorial waters.The Philippines has a territorial dispute with China over the South China Sea, and it went to a UN tribunal on the issue in 2013.India recently offered the Philippines a $100 million line of credit to acquire the missile system.The Philippines also plans to purchase two land-based BrahMos missile system batteries under the 2018-22 armed forces modernisation programme.India has also been negotiating the sale of BrahMos missiles with over a dozen countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Egypt, and Vietnam. BrahMos, which has a network-centric architecture and multiple trajectories, can destroy a target with a speed three times that of sound.

