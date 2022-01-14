Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/philippines-becomes-first-foreign-buyer-of-indo-russian-brahmos-anti-ship-missile-1092252578.html
Philippines Becomes First Foreign Buyer of Indo-Russian BrahMos Anti-Ship Missile
Philippines Becomes First Foreign Buyer of Indo-Russian BrahMos Anti-Ship Missile
The Philippines has long expressed an interest in acquiring BrahMos, one of the world's fastest anti-ship missiles, to augment naval capacity in order to... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T11:05+0000
2022-01-14T11:05+0000
philippines
south china sea
russia
china
brahmos
west philippines sea
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/12/1080805898_0:64:1281:784_1920x0_80_0_0_839d984557f84fb5173d8571dcc3684e.jpg
The Philippines has become the first foreign customer for the Indo-Russian supersonic cruise missile BrahMos by issuing a "notice of award" to the missile manufacturer BrahMos Aerospace Ltd."The proposal of BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd for the shore-based anti-ship missile system acquisition project for the Philippines Navy, with a corresponding price proposal in the amount of 374.962 million, is hereby accepted", the order issued by the Department of National Defence read.The export variant of the ship-launched BrahMos has a combat range of 290 km, which is appropriate for the armed forces of the Philippines to cover all surface targets within the majority of the country's territorial waters.The Philippines has a territorial dispute with China over the South China Sea, and it went to a UN tribunal on the issue in 2013.India recently offered the Philippines a $100 million line of credit to acquire the missile system.The Philippines also plans to purchase two land-based BrahMos missile system batteries under the 2018-22 armed forces modernisation programme.India has also been negotiating the sale of BrahMos missiles with over a dozen countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Egypt, and Vietnam. BrahMos, which has a network-centric architecture and multiple trajectories, can destroy a target with a speed three times that of sound.
philippines
china
west philippines sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/12/1080805898_74:0:1205:848_1920x0_80_0_0_228847c20ee6e617864e2ffc607f85c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
philippines, south china sea, russia, china, brahmos, west philippines sea, india

Philippines Becomes First Foreign Buyer of Indo-Russian BrahMos Anti-Ship Missile

11:05 GMT 14.01.2022
© DRDO BrahMosBrahMos. File photo
BrahMos. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© DRDO BrahMos
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
The Philippines has long expressed an interest in acquiring BrahMos, one of the world's fastest anti-ship missiles, to augment naval capacity in order to thwart any threat to the nation's maritime domain from outside incursions.
The Philippines has become the first foreign customer for the Indo-Russian supersonic cruise missile BrahMos by issuing a "notice of award" to the missile manufacturer BrahMos Aerospace Ltd.
"The proposal of BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd for the shore-based anti-ship missile system acquisition project for the Philippines Navy, with a corresponding price proposal in the amount of 374.962 million, is hereby accepted", the order issued by the Department of National Defence read.
The export variant of the ship-launched BrahMos has a combat range of 290 km, which is appropriate for the armed forces of the Philippines to cover all surface targets within the majority of the country's territorial waters.
The Philippines has a territorial dispute with China over the South China Sea, and it went to a UN tribunal on the issue in 2013.
India recently offered the Philippines a $100 million line of credit to acquire the missile system.
The Philippines also plans to purchase two land-based BrahMos missile system batteries under the 2018-22 armed forces modernisation programme.
India has also been negotiating the sale of BrahMos missiles with over a dozen countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Egypt, and Vietnam. BrahMos, which has a network-centric architecture and multiple trajectories, can destroy a target with a speed three times that of sound.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:45 GMTIndia's Top Hindu Group Rolls Out Campaign to 'Bridge' Caste Divide in Society
11:32 GMTCourt Hearing for Harry Dunn's Suspected Killer Anne Sacoolas Postponed
11:26 GMTMicrosoft Accused of Going Woke After Company Introduces Language Checker to Promote Inclusiveness
11:15 GMT'Looking Forward to Getting Back on the Pitch': Lionel Messi Breaks Silence on His COVID-19 Recovery
11:05 GMTPhilippines Becomes First Foreign Buyer of Indo-Russian BrahMos Anti-Ship Missile
10:39 GMTStoltenberg: NATO's Already Decided to Make Ukraine, Georgia Members, Didn't Say When It'll Occur
10:26 GMTYe Shares Insta Post Amid Accusations of Punching Fan…and It's Weird
10:24 GMTPrince Andrew Accuser Giuffre Vows She'll 'Continue to Expose Truth' as Her Case Proceeds
10:24 GMTEx-OSCE Chief: Russia Wasn't Listened to on Risk Reduction Ideas, Now There Is Readiness for Talks
10:00 GMTTo the Moon: Tesla Begins Accepting Dogecoin Payments for Some Merchandise
09:48 GMTHow the Mighty are 'Fallen': Members of UK Royal Family Who Have Been Stripped of Titles
09:38 GMTIndian, Chinese Journalists Clash on Twitter Over 'Rumour' of PLA Troops Dying Due to 'Extreme Cold'
08:24 GMTEx-Communication Head for PM Johnson Apologises for Lockdown Party on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral
08:18 GMTCabinet Ministers Reportedly Reveal What BoJo Should Do to Save His Scandal-Hit Career
08:06 GMTSweden Bolsters Gotland Patrols Amid NATO-Russia Tensions
07:42 GMTOops Moment: India's BJP Politician Reaches Out to Voter Taking Bath in Viral Video
07:22 GMTBritney Spears Attacks Her Sister, Accuses Jamie of Profiting Off Her Name
06:55 GMTAustralia's Immigration Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa for Second Time
06:05 GMTEight Young Women Reportedly Accompanied Epstein on His Visits to Bill Clinton's White House
05:52 GMTNorth Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests