OSCE Mission Confirms Violation of Humanitarian Law by Ukrainian Troops in LPR, Lugansk Says

The situation in Donbass remains tense, with Ukrainian forces shelling the territories of DPR and LPR, prompting evacuations of people to Russia. 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission in Donbass has confirmed that Ukrainian militants violated international humanitarian law by shelling residential buildings in the region, according to the Lugansk People's Republic Militia.In the meantime, the mission also confirmed a total of 2,158 ceasefire violations in the DPR from 18 to 20 February. The situation in Donbass remains tense, with the DPR and LPR conducting mass evacuations of the civilian population due to frequent attacks by Ukrainian forces. Following a recent appeal by the leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Russia recognised both the DPR and LPR as independent states.

