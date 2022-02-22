https://sputniknews.com/20220222/donbas-recognition-makes-it-harder-for-us-to-use-ukraine-against-russia---ex-us-official-1093252658.html

Donbas Recognition Makes It Harder for US to Use Ukraine Against Russia - Ex-US Official

Donbas Recognition Makes It Harder for US to Use Ukraine Against Russia - Ex-US Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia recognizing the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent makes it harder for the United States to use... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-22T00:43+0000

2022-02-22T00:43+0000

2022-02-22T00:41+0000

ukraine

russia

donbas conflict

luhansk people’s republic

donetsk people's republic

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093140482_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b809192bc92738e46ba91f2865bcb286.jpg

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donbas republics, saying that the decision was long overdue.Roberts believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might be actually "relieved" by Russia's move.Roberts noted that Russia has tried for eight years to resolve the Donbas crisis and treated the region as a part of Ukraine. He referred to the open part of the Russian Security Council meeting on Monday that preceded Putin's decision during which "various members discussed their eight years of frustrations with negotiating with the US, NATO, EU that never went anywhere.""It is impossible not to admire the patience of the Russians, although it was patience at the expense of the lives of Donbas Russians," he stated. "Today the Russian government ran out of patience, and I don’t think they will have much patience with the West in the future."When asked about Ukraine's NATO prospects, Roberts doubted that it would become a member.When tensions around Ukraine flared late last year, Russia published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, to which Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut.The situation in Donbas has further escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian armed forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all, women, children and the elderly, to Russia began late last week.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, russia, donbas conflict, luhansk people’s republic, donetsk people's republic, us