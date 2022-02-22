Medvedev: Decision on Russia's Recognition of DPR and LPR Difficult But Only Possible Option

International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow's decision to recognise the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) is difficult, but the...
06:01 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 06:23 GMT 22.02.2022)
The deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev
© Sputnik / Yekaterina Shtukina
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow's decision to recognise the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) is difficult, but the only possible, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The presidential decrees on Russia's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics have been published. The decision is difficult, but the only possible one. On one side of the scale are the interests of the current Kiev authorities, their Western patrons. On the other hand, the safety of civilians, including almost 800,000 Russian citizens", Medvedev said, adding that Russia has no right to abandon them.

The situation in Donbass has been deteriorating drastically over the past few days, with Ukrainian forces shelling local settlements. Donetsk and Lugansk authorities evacuated people from some territories due to frequent attacks, carried out by Ukrainian soldiers. Later, the leaders of both republics appealed to Moscow, urging President Vladimir Putin to recognise the DPR and LPR.
On Monday, Russia recognised the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic and also called on Kiev to "immediately stop hostilities" in the region, saying that otherwise, the Ukrainian regime would be to blame for the escalation.
