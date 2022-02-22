https://sputniknews.com/20220222/medvedev-decision-on-russias-recognition-of-dpr-and-lpr-difficult-but-only-possible-1093257821.html

Medvedev: Decision on Russia's Recognition of DPR and LPR Difficult But Only Possible Option

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow's decision to recognise the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) is difficult, but the... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

The situation in Donbass has been deteriorating drastically over the past few days, with Ukrainian forces shelling local settlements. Donetsk and Lugansk authorities evacuated people from some territories due to frequent attacks, carried out by Ukrainian soldiers. Later, the leaders of both republics appealed to Moscow, urging President Vladimir Putin to recognise the DPR and LPR.On Monday, Russia recognised the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic and also called on Kiev to "immediately stop hostilities" in the region, saying that otherwise, the Ukrainian regime would be to blame for the escalation.

dmitry medvedev, russia, dpr, lpr, donetsk people's republic, ukraine, donbas conflict, donbass