WATCH LIVE: Buses Evacuating Residents From Donetsk to Russia as Kiev Forces Shell Donbass
Buses Evacuating Residents From Donetsk to Russia as Kiev Forces Shell Donbass
Buses Evacuating Residents From Donetsk to Russia as Kiev Forces Shell Donbass
The authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic started the evacuation of civilians to Russia on Friday... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
europe
ukraine
donetsk people's republic
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093152618_0:0:3005:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_62570c59b738e247e9f0a14e337280e4.jpg
Sputnik is live from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic as buses evacuate residents from Donetsk amid rising tensions in the region.About 6,600 people, including almost 2,500 children from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, have crossed the border with Russia as of Saturday morning. As for Lugansk, around 25,000 people have already been evacuated.The situation on the contact line between Ukraine and the DPR and LPR has worsened in the last several days, as Kiev has intensified its shelling of the territories of the self-proclaimed republics.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
ukraine
europe, ukraine, donetsk people's republic

Buses Evacuating Residents From Donetsk to Russia as Kiev Forces Shell Donbass

08:13 GMT 19.02.2022
People are seen inside a bus arranged to evacuate local residents, in the city of Donetsk February 18, 2022.
People are seen inside a bus arranged to evacuate local residents, in the city of Donetsk February 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2022
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO
The authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic started the evacuation of civilians to Russia on Friday, fearing military aggression by the Ukrainian government.
Sputnik is live from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic as buses evacuate residents from Donetsk amid rising tensions in the region.
About 6,600 people, including almost 2,500 children from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, have crossed the border with Russia as of Saturday morning. As for Lugansk, around 25,000 people have already been evacuated.
The situation on the contact line between Ukraine and the DPR and LPR has worsened in the last several days, as Kiev has intensified its shelling of the territories of the self-proclaimed republics.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
