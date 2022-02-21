'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director James Gunn Engaged to Actress Jennifer Holland
Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn and actress Jennifer Holland worked together in the American superhero movie 'The Suicide Squad' (2021) in which she played the character of Emilia Harcourt. She also reprised her role in Gunn's television series 'Peacemaker', which was a spin-off of 'The Suicide Squad'.
After dating for almost seven years, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn has gotten engaged to Hollywood actress Jennifer Holland.
The 55-year-old director took to social media and posted a picture of Jennifer, 35, in which she can be seen flaunting her diamond ring on her finger as she is sipping some drink from a mug.
Going all gaga about their relationship, Jennifer and James posted an adorable picture on their social media in which the couple can be seen holding each other side by side amid a beautiful landscape with a rainbow in the sky.
Hollywood actress Jennifer Holland Engaged to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn
Gunn was previously married to 'The Office' star Jenna Fischer but they parted ways in 2007 after six years of marriage.