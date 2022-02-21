https://sputniknews.com/20220221/basketball-star-lebron-james-wants-to-play-his-final-nba-season-with-his-eldest-son-1093216436.html

Basketball Star LeBron James Wants to Play His Final NBA Season With His Eldest Son

James said in an interview on his future plans in the NBA: "My last year will be played with my son."James, 37, is currently under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2022-23 season. Although James is playing at a high level this season, he views the opportunity to play with his son as more important than chasing championships or money.By the time James’ contract with the Lakers expires he will have earned nearly $435 million playing in the NBA, which doesn’t include his many endorsement deals and investments.The four-time Most Valuable Player winner finishing his career with his eldest son may be one of the toughest challenges of his career, however. James remains an elite player, his points per game of 29.1 is third in the league, but few players in history have played into their 40s.James was the first overall pick out of high school in the 2003 draft, but his son Bronny may have to wait a few years to reach the NBA. Bronny is the 43rd ranked recruit in the class of 2023, according to ESPN, and the NBA has barred players from entering the league directly out of high school.Players ranked outside of the top-35 in their recruiting class rarely make it to the NBA and are more likely to spend multiple years in college if they do play in the NBA.The earliest Bronny could make it to the NBA would put his father at the age of 38, headed to 39. In all likelihood, the elder James’ will be forty by the time Bronny is in the NBA.James sticking it out until his son is ready for the NBA may be worth it. He’d still likely command a lucrative salary, and he could secure the all-time scoring record.James recently set the all-time regular season and playoff scoring record, but he is a little less than 2,000 points short of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the career regular-season record.

