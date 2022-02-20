International
https://sputniknews.com/20220220/helicopter-crashes-in-californias-orange-county-injuries-unclear-1093189424.html
Helicopter Crashes in California's Orange County, Injuries Unclear
Helicopter Crashes in California's Orange County, Injuries Unclear
A helicopter has crashed in Newport Beach, California off of west Balboa Boulevard. The helicopter crashed into water and according to witnesses there is still... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-20T03:04+0000
2022-02-20T03:14+0000
california
helicopter
crash
orange county
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
According to eyewitnesses, the aircraft is believed to have been a police helicopter, those reports have not been confirmed. It is unclear how many individuals were on board the aircraft. The aircraft was reportedly spinning out of control as it crashed into the water. The cause of the crash remains unknown.Orange County Fire and Newport Beach Life Guards were the first to respond to the scene.
orange county
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
california, helicopter, crash, orange county

Helicopter Crashes in California's Orange County, Injuries Unclear

03:04 GMT 20.02.2022 (Updated: 03:14 GMT 20.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
A helicopter has crashed in Newport Beach, California off of west Balboa Boulevard. The helicopter crashed into water and according to witnesses there is still one person trapped in the now submerged aircraft.
According to eyewitnesses, the aircraft is believed to have been a police helicopter, those reports have not been confirmed. It is unclear how many individuals were on board the aircraft.
The aircraft was reportedly spinning out of control as it crashed into the water. The cause of the crash remains unknown.
Orange County Fire and Newport Beach Life Guards were the first to respond to the scene.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала