https://sputniknews.com/20220220/helicopter-crashes-in-californias-orange-county-injuries-unclear-1093189424.html
Helicopter Crashes in California's Orange County, Injuries Unclear
Helicopter Crashes in California's Orange County, Injuries Unclear
A helicopter has crashed in Newport Beach, California off of west Balboa Boulevard. The helicopter crashed into water and according to witnesses there is still... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-20T03:04+0000
2022-02-20T03:04+0000
2022-02-20T03:14+0000
california
helicopter
crash
orange county
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
According to eyewitnesses, the aircraft is believed to have been a police helicopter, those reports have not been confirmed. It is unclear how many individuals were on board the aircraft. The aircraft was reportedly spinning out of control as it crashed into the water. The cause of the crash remains unknown.Orange County Fire and Newport Beach Life Guards were the first to respond to the scene.
orange county
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
california, helicopter, crash, orange county
Helicopter Crashes in California's Orange County, Injuries Unclear
03:04 GMT 20.02.2022 (Updated: 03:14 GMT 20.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
A helicopter has crashed in Newport Beach, California off of west Balboa Boulevard. The helicopter crashed into water and according to witnesses there is still one person trapped in the now submerged aircraft.
According to eyewitnesses, the aircraft is believed to have been a police helicopter, those reports have not been confirmed. It is unclear how many individuals were on board the aircraft.
The aircraft was reportedly spinning out of control as it crashed into the water. The cause of the crash remains unknown.
Orange County Fire and Newport Beach Life Guards were the first to respond to the scene.