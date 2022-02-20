https://sputniknews.com/20220220/helicopter-crashes-in-californias-orange-county-injuries-unclear-1093189424.html

Helicopter Crashes in California's Orange County, Injuries Unclear

Helicopter Crashes in California's Orange County, Injuries Unclear

A helicopter has crashed in Newport Beach, California off of west Balboa Boulevard. The helicopter crashed into water and according to witnesses there is still... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-20T03:04+0000

2022-02-20T03:04+0000

2022-02-20T03:14+0000

california

helicopter

crash

orange county

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

According to eyewitnesses, the aircraft is believed to have been a police helicopter, those reports have not been confirmed. It is unclear how many individuals were on board the aircraft. The aircraft was reportedly spinning out of control as it crashed into the water. The cause of the crash remains unknown.Orange County Fire and Newport Beach Life Guards were the first to respond to the scene.

orange county

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

california, helicopter, crash, orange county