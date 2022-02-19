International
https://sputniknews.com/20220219/helicopter-crashes-along-miami-beach-shoreline-two-people-transported-to-hospital-1093186496.html
Helicopter Crashes Along Miami Beach Shoreline, Two People Transported to Hospital
Helicopter Crashes Along Miami Beach Shoreline, Two People Transported to Hospital
At least two individuals have been hospitalized with trauma injuries after helicopter plummeted into the ocean just off the coast of Miami Beach, Florida... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-19T20:48+0000
2022-02-19T21:06+0000
florida
helicopter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into a Robinson R44 helicopter that went down "under unknown circumstances" and crashed into the Atlantic Ocean around 1:10 p.m. local time on February 19. Authorities have confirmed that two of the three occupants have been taken to Jackson Memorial's Ryder Trauma Center. All three individuals are in stable condition. Footage of the downing has since been published by the Miami Beach Police Department's official Twitter page. The incident reportedly occurred near the beach area off 10th Street and Ocean Drive, prompting closures between 9th and 11th Street. Eyewitness footage taken after the crash showed a number of concerned beachgoers swimming near the crash site. Be advised, the following content contains language that may offend some.
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
florida, helicopter

Helicopter Crashes Along Miami Beach Shoreline, Two People Transported to Hospital

20:48 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 21:06 GMT 19.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
At least two individuals have been hospitalized with trauma injuries after helicopter plummeted into the ocean just off the coast of Miami Beach, Florida, Saturday afternoon.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into a Robinson R44 helicopter that went down "under unknown circumstances" and crashed into the Atlantic Ocean around 1:10 p.m. local time on February 19.
Authorities have confirmed that two of the three occupants have been taken to Jackson Memorial's Ryder Trauma Center. All three individuals are in stable condition.
Footage of the downing has since been published by the Miami Beach Police Department's official Twitter page. The incident reportedly occurred near the beach area off 10th Street and Ocean Drive, prompting closures between 9th and 11th Street.
Eyewitness footage taken after the crash showed a number of concerned beachgoers swimming near the crash site.
Be advised, the following content contains language that may offend some.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала