https://sputniknews.com/20220219/helicopter-crashes-along-miami-beach-shoreline-two-people-transported-to-hospital-1093186496.html

Helicopter Crashes Along Miami Beach Shoreline, Two People Transported to Hospital

Helicopter Crashes Along Miami Beach Shoreline, Two People Transported to Hospital

At least two individuals have been hospitalized with trauma injuries after helicopter plummeted into the ocean just off the coast of Miami Beach, Florida... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-19T20:48+0000

2022-02-19T20:48+0000

2022-02-19T21:06+0000

florida

helicopter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into a Robinson R44 helicopter that went down "under unknown circumstances" and crashed into the Atlantic Ocean around 1:10 p.m. local time on February 19. Authorities have confirmed that two of the three occupants have been taken to Jackson Memorial's Ryder Trauma Center. All three individuals are in stable condition. Footage of the downing has since been published by the Miami Beach Police Department's official Twitter page. The incident reportedly occurred near the beach area off 10th Street and Ocean Drive, prompting closures between 9th and 11th Street. Eyewitness footage taken after the crash showed a number of concerned beachgoers swimming near the crash site. Be advised, the following content contains language that may offend some.

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

florida, helicopter