https://sputniknews.com/20220220/artillery-fire-heard-on-outskirts-of-donetsk-amid-shelling-by-ukrainian-forces---video-1093195205.html

Artillery Fire Heard on Outskirts of Donetsk Amid Shelling by Ukrainian Forces - Video

Artillery Fire Heard on Outskirts of Donetsk Amid Shelling by Ukrainian Forces - Video

On Sunday, the office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC)... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-20T08:53+0000

2022-02-20T08:53+0000

2022-02-20T09:13+0000

ukraine

europe

donetsk people's republic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/14/1093195763_0:0:3087:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_ab8e3597fa7c049688bd81f28249a6d4.jpg

In the video filmed in Donetsk on Sunday morning, artillery fire could be heard on the outskirts of the city as the evacuation of civilians from the region to Russia is underway amid deteriorating tensions.A Sputnik correspondent reported that based on the sounds, the intensity of the shelling could be defined as medium.On Friday, the authorities of the DPR and the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) started the evacuation of civilians to Russia's Rostov region, fearing military aggression by the Ukrainian government and intensified shelling from Kiev’s forces.The evacuation comes as DPR head Denis Pushilin expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to order an offensive against the self-proclaimed republics in the near future. On Saturday, leaders of the DPR and LPR signed decrees on general mobilisation in the republics.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, europe, donetsk people's republic