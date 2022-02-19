https://sputniknews.com/20220219/ukraines-nato-membership-not-on-agenda-wont-happen-in-foreseeable-future-german-chancellor-says-1093172855.html

Ukraine's NATO Membership Not on Agenda, Won't Happen in Foreseeable Future, German Chancellor Says

Ukraine's NATO Membership Not on Agenda, Won't Happen in Foreseeable Future, German Chancellor Says

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany has adamantly demanded membership in the Western alliance for his country, warning that Kiev may be forced to pursue nuclear... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-19T10:16+0000

2022-02-19T10:16+0000

2022-02-19T10:29+0000

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093172855.jpg?1645266566

Ukraine's bid for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is not on the agenda, and will not happen in the foreseeable future, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced."Russia has made the issue of Ukraine's possible NATO membership a casus belli, which is paradoxical because there is no decision on this on the agenda," Scholz said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.Scholz warned Russia not to attack Ukraine, and suggested that the deployment of 100,000 Russian troops near the border had no justification.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine