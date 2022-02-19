https://sputniknews.com/20220219/ukraines-nato-membership-not-on-agenda-wont-happen-in-foreseeable-future-german-chancellor-says-1093172855.html
Ukraine's NATO Membership Not on Agenda, Won't Happen in Foreseeable Future, German Chancellor Says
Ukraine's ambassador to Germany has adamantly demanded membership in the Western alliance for his country, warning that Kiev may be forced to pursue nuclear... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
Ukraine's bid for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is not on the agenda, and will not happen in the foreseeable future, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced."Russia has made the issue of Ukraine's possible NATO membership a casus belli, which is paradoxical because there is no decision on this on the agenda," Scholz said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.Scholz warned Russia not to attack Ukraine, and suggested that the deployment of 100,000 Russian troops near the border had no justification.
10:16 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 19.02.2022)
Ukraine's ambassador to Germany has adamantly demanded membership in the Western alliance for his country, warning that Kiev may be forced to pursue nuclear weapons if its membership bid is declined. Last week, German media reported that officials in Berlin were consciously avoiding the "pain in the a**" diplomat over his "undiplomatic contact."
Ukraine's bid for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is not on the agenda, and will not happen in the foreseeable future, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced.
"Russia has made the issue of Ukraine's possible NATO membership a casus belli, which is paradoxical because there is no decision on this on the agenda," Scholz said
, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
Scholz warned Russia not to attack Ukraine, and suggested that the deployment of 100,000 Russian troops near the border had no justification.