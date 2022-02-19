LIVE UPDATES: Contact Group Meeting AXED Due to Kiev's Unreadiness for Constructive Talks - Source

On Thursday, the Ukrainian army launched an attack against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, with Donbass authorities warning that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could order a full-scale offensive against the republics at any time.
Tensions are running high in the self-proclaimed Donbass republics, where thousands of people have had to leave their homes and are being evacuated to Russia due to constant shelling by Ukrainian forces.
Kiev has repeatedly used 120mm mortars. banned by the Minsk accord, against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). Over the past hours, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) said it had registered 222 ceasefire violations in Ukraine's Donetsk region, and 648 breaches of the truce in the Lugansk region.
As of Saturday morning, around 25,000 people have crossed the border with Russia from the LPR side.
An extraordinary meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group has been called for Saturday morning, as tensions show no sign of abating.
The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia's Rostov Region over a dramatic escalation of tensions along the line of contact and a possible full-fledged offensive by the Ukrainian army.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev needs to engage in dialogue with the self-proclaimed Donbass republics and come up with a common solution to end the ongoing conflict.
The situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the DPR and LPR has worsened in the past days, after Kiev intensified shelling of the territories of the self-proclaimed republics.
06:22 GMT 19.02.2022
Ukrainian Forces Fire Over 50 82-mm Mortars at Multiple Settlements in Donetsk Region, DPR Says
06:16 GMT 19.02.2022
Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine Will Not Take Place on Saturday Due to Kiev's Unreadiness to Have Constructive Dialogue, Source Tells Sputnik
06:09 GMT 19.02.2022
DPR Head: Donetsk People's Republic Has Foiled Several Terror Attacks Staged by Ukrainian Special Services
Ukrainian Forces Used 16 122-mm Artillery Systems Against DPR Village, Donetsk Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military shelled the villages of Sakhanka and Shyrokyne in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) with 16 122mm artillery systems banned by the Minsk agreements, the office of the DPR representative in the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said on Saturday.
According to the office, the attacks were recorded at 08:05 local time (06:05 GMT).
05:53 GMT 19.02.2022
Over 40 Towns and Villages in Donbass Could be Left Without Water as Result of Shelling by Ukrainian Forces, People's Militia Spokesperson Says
"As a result of the shelling, damage was recorded to an electrical substation and the operation of a pumping station of the South Donbass Waterway was stopped, which threatens the water supply to five filtering stations in Donbass on both sides of the line of contact. They provide water to more than 40 settlements," Eduard Basurin, the representative of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic told reporters on Saturday.
05:13 GMT 19.02.2022
6,600 People Have Already Been Evacuated From DPR, Emergencies Ministry Says
The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has already evacuated 6,600 people, including almost 2,500 children, amid the escalation of tensions with Ukraine, the DPR Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Saturday.
"As of 06:30 [04:30 GMT] on February 19, 2022, the number of evacuated people amounted to 6,603, of which 2,436 were children," the ministry said. "We have to note that at the checkpoints, in addition to hot meals, citizens are also provided with psychological and medical assistance."
05:06 GMT 19.02.2022
Refugees From DPR Transported to Rostov Region Via Railroad
04:56 GMT 19.02.2022
Russia's Orenburg Region Ready to Accommodate DPR, LPR Refugees
04:54 GMT 19.02.2022
Russia's Rostov Region Opens 15 Border Crossings for Donbass Refugees, Emergencies Ministry Says
Russia's Rostov Region has opened 15 border crossings for refugees from the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbss, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.
"As of February 19, six automobile, two railway and seven pedestrian checkpoints are operating in the Rostov Region," the ministry said.
04:53 GMT 19.02.2022
Ukrainian Forces Again Fire Mortars Prohibited by Minsk Agreements, DPR Says