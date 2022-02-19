LIVE UPDATES: Contact Group Meeting AXED Due to Kiev's Unreadiness for Constructive Talks - Source

Ukrainian Forces Used 16 122-mm Artillery Systems Against DPR Village, Donetsk Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military shelled the villages of Sakhanka and Shyrokyne in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) with 16 122mm artillery systems banned by the Minsk agreements, the office of the DPR representative in the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said on Saturday.

According to the office, the attacks were recorded at 08:05 local time (06:05 GMT).

