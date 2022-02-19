International
Ukraine's NATO Membership Not on Agenda, Won't Happen in Foreseeable Future, German Chancellor Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
https://sputniknews.com/20220219/russian-skiers-win-gold-silver-at-mens-freestyle-mass-start-in-beijing-1093172142.html
Russian Skiers Win Gold, Silver at Men's Freestyle Mass Start in Beijing
Russian Skiers Win Gold, Silver at Men's Freestyle Mass Start in Beijing
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian skiers Alexander Bolshunov and Ivan Yakimushkin won the first and the second places at the men's freestyle mass start at the... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-19T09:56+0000
2022-02-19T09:56+0000
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
sport
gold medal
olympic games
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/13/1093172116_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9087cb642bfaca8efd1e2abb28f0bec.jpg
Bolshunov covered the distance of 28.4 km (17.6 miles) in 1 hour 11 minutes 32.7 seconds. Yakimushkin finished with a lag of 5.5 seconds. The third place was taken by Norwegian skier Simen Hegstad Krueger who finished with a lag of 7 seconds.The initial distance of the race was shortened from 50 kilometres to 28.4 kilometres due to severe weather conditions.Bolshunov brought the Russian team the sixth gold medal at the Beijing Olympic Games, while Yakimushkin brought the tenth silver award.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/13/1093172116_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd72165d56d9c3b892462a1018fc9364.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, gold medal, olympic games

Russian Skiers Win Gold, Silver at Men's Freestyle Mass Start in Beijing

09:56 GMT 19.02.2022
© REUTERS / MARKO DJURICASilver medallist Ivan Yakimushkin of the Russian Olympic Committee, gold medallist Alexander Bolshunov of the Russian Olympic Committee and bronze medallist Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway celebrate on the podium.
Silver medallist Ivan Yakimushkin of the Russian Olympic Committee, gold medallist Alexander Bolshunov of the Russian Olympic Committee and bronze medallist Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway celebrate on the podium. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2022
© REUTERS / MARKO DJURICA
SubscribeGoogle news
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian skiers Alexander Bolshunov and Ivan Yakimushkin won the first and the second places at the men's freestyle mass start at the Beijing Olympic Games on Saturday.
Bolshunov covered the distance of 28.4 km (17.6 miles) in 1 hour 11 minutes 32.7 seconds. Yakimushkin finished with a lag of 5.5 seconds. The third place was taken by Norwegian skier Simen Hegstad Krueger who finished with a lag of 7 seconds.
The initial distance of the race was shortened from 50 kilometres to 28.4 kilometres due to severe weather conditions.
Bolshunov brought the Russian team the sixth gold medal at the Beijing Olympic Games, while Yakimushkin brought the tenth silver award.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала