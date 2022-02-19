https://sputniknews.com/20220219/russian-skiers-win-gold-silver-at-mens-freestyle-mass-start-in-beijing-1093172142.html

Russian Skiers Win Gold, Silver at Men's Freestyle Mass Start in Beijing

Russian Skiers Win Gold, Silver at Men's Freestyle Mass Start in Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian skiers Alexander Bolshunov and Ivan Yakimushkin won the first and the second places at the men's freestyle mass start at the... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-19T09:56+0000

2022-02-19T09:56+0000

2022-02-19T09:56+0000

2022 winter olympic games in beijing

sport

gold medal

olympic games

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/13/1093172116_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9087cb642bfaca8efd1e2abb28f0bec.jpg

Bolshunov covered the distance of 28.4 km (17.6 miles) in 1 hour 11 minutes 32.7 seconds. Yakimushkin finished with a lag of 5.5 seconds. The third place was taken by Norwegian skier Simen Hegstad Krueger who finished with a lag of 7 seconds.The initial distance of the race was shortened from 50 kilometres to 28.4 kilometres due to severe weather conditions.Bolshunov brought the Russian team the sixth gold medal at the Beijing Olympic Games, while Yakimushkin brought the tenth silver award.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sport, gold medal, olympic games