Russian Skiers Win Gold, Silver at Men's Freestyle Mass Start in Beijing
Russian Skiers Win Gold, Silver at Men's Freestyle Mass Start in Beijing
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian skiers Alexander Bolshunov and Ivan Yakimushkin won the first and the second places at the men's freestyle mass start at the... 19.02.2022
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
sport
gold medal
olympic games
Bolshunov covered the distance of 28.4 km (17.6 miles) in 1 hour 11 minutes 32.7 seconds. Yakimushkin finished with a lag of 5.5 seconds. The third place was taken by Norwegian skier Simen Hegstad Krueger who finished with a lag of 7 seconds.The initial distance of the race was shortened from 50 kilometres to 28.4 kilometres due to severe weather conditions.Bolshunov brought the Russian team the sixth gold medal at the Beijing Olympic Games, while Yakimushkin brought the tenth silver award.
Russian Skiers Win Gold, Silver at Men's Freestyle Mass Start in Beijing
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian skiers Alexander Bolshunov and Ivan Yakimushkin won the first and the second places at the men's freestyle mass start at the Beijing Olympic Games on Saturday.
Bolshunov covered the distance of 28.4 km (17.6 miles) in 1 hour 11 minutes 32.7 seconds. Yakimushkin finished with a lag of 5.5 seconds. The third place was taken by Norwegian skier Simen Hegstad Krueger who finished with a lag of 7 seconds.
The initial distance of the race was shortened from 50 kilometres to 28.4 kilometres due to severe weather conditions.
Bolshunov brought the Russian team the sixth gold medal
at the Beijing Olympic Games, while Yakimushkin brought the tenth silver award.