Meta Reportedly Ditches High-Level Facebook Staffer Caught in Child Sex Sting Op

Meta Reportedly Ditches High-Level Facebook Staffer Caught in Child Sex Sting Op

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has confirmed that a senior staffer is no longer in its employ after a video went viral on YouTube featuring him in an amateur child sex sting operation in Columbus, Ohio, aimed at catching pedophiles, reported TechCrunch.Jeren Andrew Miles, of Palm Springs, California, formerly manager of global community development, had been depicted in a two-hour video, live streamed on 16 February on YouTube by an amateur group called PCI Predator Catchers Indianapolis.While Miles, 35, was not specifically heard admitting to any sex act or the intention to carry one out, he was depicted being interrogated by two people.On 18 February other publications picked up the story, with the viral footage reposted on Reddit and other sites.Meta spokesperson Drew Pusateri failed to specify whether Miles was fired or was forced to resign. According to Ingrid Lunden, a reporter at Tech Crunch, Pusateri tried to persuade her to drop the story.The group that interrogated Miles in the video is cited by media outlets as having “sent over evidence to the police departments in Ohio and California” in the hopes that an investigation might be launched.Jeren Andrew Miles, who serves on the board of directors for an LGBTQ+ group, Equality California, has since deleted his social media accounts on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.Furthermore, Equality California is believed to have retroactively ditched Miles from their organisation.The current sex scandal implicating a staffer at Meta/Facebook, mired in controversy related to data protection and privacy, is noting new for the company.In 2017, Dov Katz, the head of computer vision at Facebook’s virtual reality subsidiary, Oculus, was replaced following his arrest outside Seattle after allegedly soliciting sex from an undercover officer who he believed at the time to be a 15-year-old girl.

