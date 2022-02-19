Drifting Deadlines, UK’s Official Secrets Act and Covid Immunity

https://sputniknews.com/20220219/drifting-deadlines-uks-official-secrets-act-and-covid-immunity-1093161516.html

The Misfits talk about moving deadlines for Russia invading Ukraine, the UK’s Official State Secrets Act and hybrid immunity to COVID-19. 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

Austin Pelli, co-host of Fault Lines, which you can hear every day, Monday through Friday from 7:00a-10:00a ET on Radio Sputnik, calls in from Ottawa to give the Misfits an update on an anticipated crackdown by police to clear protesters from the Canadian capital. It has been widely reported that law enforcement is preparing to clear the capital over the weekend, and protesters say they plan to remain in place. Austin told the Misfits that two leaders of the Freedom Convoy were arrested this morning.Mark Sleboda, international relations and foreign affairs analyst, joins the show to break down the latest developments out of Ukraine. They talk about Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s speech to the United Nations Thursday warning of a possible “false flag operation.” Blinken said Russia or pro-Russian Ukrainians could allege a provocation that would then give them cause to enter Ukraine.Dr. Kenneth Surin, Professor Emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University, joins the show to talk about the recent UK law called the Official Secrets Act that is used to prosecute anybody accused of leaking classified, sensitive, or national security information, including journalists. It’s a law that American prosecutors have often said they would like to see in the United States. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservative government is now poised to greatly expand on the Official Secrets Act to allow the government to prosecute and jail whistleblowers and journalists.Ted Rall, award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, author whose his latest book is "The Stringer," and co-host of the DMZ America podcast with Ted Rall & Scott Stantis, joins the show to talk about the recent ruling by a New York state judge ordering Donald Trump and his children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. to testify in depositions within three weeks. The court order relates to New York state’s investigation into the Trump organization’s business practices. Then, the Misfits talk with Ted about Elon Musk tweeting that he’s being harassed by the SEC trying to “chill” Musk’s right to free speech. Finally, Michelle and John ask Ted about rising inflation and recent reports that sixty percent of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck with little to no savings to fall back on.Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor of public health at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA. joins the show to discuss the impact of hybrid immunity to COVID-19. They discuss the science, where it stands now on natural immunity versus vaccine-induced immunity, and whether one form of immunity is notably more effective than the other. They talk about how federal guidelines will adapt to rising rates of immunity.The Misfits close Friday’s show with Stories of the Weird.We sign off till Tuesday.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

