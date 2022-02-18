https://sputniknews.com/20220218/watch-monster-wave-shatter-german-ferry-windows-amid-raging-storm-1093134070.html

Watch Monster Wave Shatter German Ferry Windows Amid Raging Storm

The harrowing footage was captured on a commuter ferry in Hamburg, Germany, as Storm Ylenia – the same weather system that caused power outages and traffic... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

Dramatic footage circulated online has shown a monster wave smash a German ferry window, sending screaming passengers fleeing.Storm Ylenia, a weather system known as Storm Dudley in the UK, packed high winds of up to 94mph and brought widespread flooding to the northern German city of Hamburg.The video, shared originally on social media by local journalist Sebastian Peters, showed the Hadag Tollerort ferry boat riding the swelling waves before water crashes into the front of the vessel. Passengers were thrown from their seats as the force of the wave caused the windows to smash.Storm Ylenia battered most of northern Germany on the morning of 17 February, with winds reaching speeds of 94mph (154km/h), causing the Eble River, which flows through Hamburg, to rise to 2 metres higher than usual, according to DW news. Authorities warned people to stay indoors and avoid scaffolding and power lines.

