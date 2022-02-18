https://sputniknews.com/20220218/danger-to-life-warning-issued-ahead-of-storm-eunice-likely-to-be-worst-to-hit-uk-in-30-years--1093130802.html

‘Danger to Life’ Warning Issued Ahead of Storm Eunice, Likely to Be Worst to Hit UK in 30 Years

‘Danger to Life’ Warning Issued Ahead of Storm Eunice, Likely to Be Worst to Hit UK in 30 Years

Millions of people across Britain have been advised to stay indoors, work from home and abandon all travel plans ahead of incoming storm Eunice, which is predicted to pack gale-force winds of up to 100mph and bring blizzards to the north of the country.Eunice is expected to bring with it a rare and dangerous weather phenomenon dubbed a “sting jet”, which is a focused area of particularly destructive wind, reported the Daily Mail. This weather event was last registered during the Great Storm of 1987, when hurricane-force winds caused casualties in the UK, France and the Channel Islands.Both the Met Office – the national meteorological service for the UK – and National Highways issued a rare red warning for the South West coast and south Wales from 07:00 GMT until 12:00 GMT over the possibility of “flying debris resulting in danger to life”.National Highways added that there was a “particularly high risk” that “vulnerable” and high-sided vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over. People using such means of transportation were warned against venturing out onto bridges and exposed highways throughout England.Throughout the red warning zone, the Met Office warned that roofs could be blown off, power lines brought down, and trees uprooted.The Met Office’s Aidan McGivern was cited by the BBC as saying that red warnings were issued only when there was a significant danger to life.Winds are anticipated to be 60 to 70mph inland across the south of the UK, enough to knock someone off their feet.A "danger to life" amber warning is in place for the rest of Wales, most of England, including the South, the Midlands, and reaching as far north as Manchester.Many sites within the amber zone, including Kew Gardens, the London Eye, Windsor Castle and Legoland Windsor, Richmond, Bushy and Greenwich Parks in London have announced they will shut down amid the forecast of inclement weather.Amid concerns that the impact from Storm Eunice could combine with high spring tides, ten severe flood warnings are in place on the Severn Estuary and the Wye Estuary, with coastal flooding expected to the west, south-west and the south coast of England. Forty-foot waves are expected to hit Britain's shores.Schools across the worst-hit regions in the South West and Wales had earlier announced they would shut down on Friday. As for transport, Network rail warned of “inevitable” disruption.UK Rail operators have urged passengers to avoid using their services, including London North Eastern Railway, Greater Anglia, Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express. According to South Western Railway, a speed restriction will be in place across its network. Planes at airports are also expected to be grounded.The response to the incoming storm was discussed on Thursday by the British government at an emergency Cobra meeting, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the Army was "on standby" to offer “all the support we can”.Johnson added that soldiers would be deployed if needed.Storm Eunice comes as damage in the wake of Wednesday’s Storm Dudley is still being dealt with.The storm downed power lines, leaving more than 20,000 properties in the North of England suffering outages, bringing with it fallen trees, strong winds, debris, flooding and large coastal waves.

