https://sputniknews.com/20220218/us-court-to-sentence-ex-police-officer-kim-potter-for-killing-black-driver-daunte-wright--1093136522.html

US Court to Sentence Ex-Police Officer Kim Potter for Killing Black Driver Daunte Wright

US Court to Sentence Ex-Police Officer Kim Potter for Killing Black Driver Daunte Wright

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old resident of Minneapolis, was fatally shot by Brooklyn Centre Police Department officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop that... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T15:25+0000

2022-02-18T15:25+0000

2022-02-18T15:25+0000

us

police brutality

trial

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091759334_24:0:2476:1379_1920x0_80_0_0_448ffcbbffcf49c06cf61a82f95988d7.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from a court in Minneapolis, US, where 48-year-old former police officer Kimberley Potter is expected to be sentenced for killing 20-year-old black driver Daunte Wright.Prosecutors are seeking a seven-year sentence for Potter for fatally shooting Wright in the chest during a traffic stop where she'd attempted to arrest him for an outstanding warrant. On 11 April 2021, Potter and a trainee officer stopped Wright's car for expired registration tags and a rearview mirror violation. Soon the officers found out that Wright had an arrest warrant for a weapons violation and protective order against him, and attempted to arrest Wright. When the young man resisted arrest and tried to get back into his vehicle, Potter shot and killed him. The woman insists that she'd intended to use a Taser during the arrest but grabbed her gun instead. In late December 2021, a Minnesota jury found her guilty of first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

US Court to Sentence Ex-Police Officer Kim Potter for Killing Black Driver Daunte Wright US Court to Sentence Ex-Police Officer Kim Potter for Killing Black Driver Daunte Wright 2022-02-18T15:25+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, police brutality, trial, видео