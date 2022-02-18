https://sputniknews.com/20220218/us-court-to-sentence-ex-police-officer-kim-potter-for-killing-black-driver-daunte-wright--1093136522.html
US Court to Sentence Ex-Police Officer Kim Potter for Killing Black Driver Daunte Wright
Watch a live broadcast from a court in Minneapolis, US, where 48-year-old former police officer Kimberley Potter is expected to be sentenced for killing 20-year-old black driver Daunte Wright.Prosecutors are seeking a seven-year sentence for Potter for fatally shooting Wright in the chest during a traffic stop where she'd attempted to arrest him for an outstanding warrant. On 11 April 2021, Potter and a trainee officer stopped Wright's car for expired registration tags and a rearview mirror violation. Soon the officers found out that Wright had an arrest warrant for a weapons violation and protective order against him, and attempted to arrest Wright. When the young man resisted arrest and tried to get back into his vehicle, Potter shot and killed him. The woman insists that she'd intended to use a Taser during the arrest but grabbed her gun instead. In late December 2021, a Minnesota jury found her guilty of first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old resident of Minneapolis, was fatally shot by Brooklyn Centre Police Department officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop that led to an attempted arrest for an outstanding warrant in April 2021.
Watch a live broadcast from a court in Minneapolis, US, where 48-year-old former police officer Kimberley Potter is expected to be sentenced for killing 20-year-old black driver Daunte Wright.
Prosecutors are seeking a seven-year sentence for Potter for fatally shooting Wright in the chest during a traffic stop where she'd attempted to arrest him for an outstanding warrant. On 11 April 2021, Potter and a trainee officer stopped Wright's car for expired registration tags and a rearview mirror violation. Soon the officers found out that Wright had an arrest warrant for a weapons violation and protective order against him, and attempted to arrest Wright. When the young man resisted arrest and tried to get back into his vehicle, Potter shot and killed him. The woman insists that she'd intended to use a Taser during the arrest but grabbed her gun instead.
In late December 2021, a Minnesota jury found her guilty of first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.