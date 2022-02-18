https://sputniknews.com/20220218/us-believes-russian-cyber-actors-likely-targeted-ukrainian-government-1093156444.html

US Claims Russian Cyber Actors 'Likely' Targeted Ukrainian Gov't

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration believes Russian cyber actors recently targeted Ukrainian government entities, including its defense ministry... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

"The US government believes that Russian cyber actors likely have targeted the Ukrainian government, including the military and critical infrastructure networks to collect intelligence and prepositioned to conduct disruptive cyber activities," Neuberger said during a press briefing.Neuberger said the United States has shared intelligence with Ukraine and its European partners about the cyber activity. The United States also believes Russia is behind the recent cyberattack against major banks in Ukraine, she added.Moreover, she added that the Biden administration is ready to respond to potential asymmetric activities from Russia such as cyber attacks on the United States or its allies.On Tuesday, the websites of Ukraine's defense ministry, armed forces and two major banks were hit by a cyberattack.Russia has repeatedly dismissed allegations of involvement in state-run cyber campaigns. Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that claims of Russian involvement in the cyberattacks against Ukrainian government websites are groundless.Back then, after the cyberattack against several Ukrainian government websites, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that this was "a relatively unsophisticated attack" and Washington believed that some of the claims that were made on the Ukrainian government websites when they were hacked were far-fetched.Sanctions Prepared to Deny Foreign Capital to Russia in Event of Ukraine 'Invasion', White House SaysAlso on Friday, US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh stated that the West is planning to deprive Russia of access to global financial markets and advanced technologies if Moscow decides to "invade" Ukraine.Singh added that US financial sanctions have been designed to impose "overwhelming and immediate" costs on the largest financial institutions and state-owned enterprises in Russia.The Russia sanctions package is being finalized and coordinated with US allies and partners, he noted.

