Trump Slams ‘Crooked’ Hillary Clinton As 'One of the Most Corrupt Politicians to Run for President’

Trump Slams ‘Crooked’ Hillary Clinton As 'One of the Most Corrupt Politicians to Run for President’

Former President Donald Trump slammed “crooked” Hillary Clinton while also targeting New York State Attorney Letitia James in a statement on Thursday. Speaking in the wake of the New York Democratic Convention in Manhattan, where the former Senator and Secretary of State was a keynote speaker, Trump accused Clinton of spying on him as a candidate. Earlier, Hillary Clinton had lashed out at Trump when addressing the New York State Democratic Committee Convention in Midtown Manhattan. Referring to the court filing by Trump-appointed special counsel John Durham that accused her 2016 presidential campaign of paying for research to link Trump, then a GOP candidate running against Clinton, to Russia, Clinton said: On Wednesday, the former US Secretary of State responded to the 11 February court filing submitted by Special Counsel John Durham, alleging that Hillary Clinton’s campaign lawyer had enlisted a tech executive to help "mine" internet data from locations that included Trump Tower and the White House, "to establish an “inference” and “narrative” linking then-candidate Trump to Russia". Trump argued that Durham's findings provided "indisputable evidence" that his 2016 campaign and presidency "were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia". The ex-first lady tweeted on Wednesday that "Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones". ‘Greatest Witch Hunt in History’ Donald Trump, in his press release, also lashed out at the New York attorney general, Letitia James, investigating the Trump Organization’s business dealings. After a New York judge ruled earlier that Trump and two of his adult children - Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka - must comply with subpoenas issued in December by James, requiring them to answer questions under oath and turn over evidence, Trump insisted that, “There is no case”. James' probe centers on allegations that Trump, as well as his children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., misstated the value of certain assets on financial statements, loan applications and tax submissions to obtain financial benefits. Trump accused “failed Gubernatorial candidate” Letitia James of saying “absolutely horrendous and false things about Donald Trump, a man she doesn’t know and has never met … to get elected, and then selectively prosecute him and his family.” New York’s Attorney General had campaigned for two months late last year to be governor, yet in December 2021 aborted the campaign, opting instead to run for reelection as Attorney General. Donald Trump insisted that James was trying “to interfere with my business relationships, and with the political process.” Letitia James earlier said that she had uncovered "significant evidence" indicating that the Trump Organization engaged in fraud to obtain economic benefits, "including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions."

