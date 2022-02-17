https://sputniknews.com/20220217/new-york-judge-orders-trump-adult-children-to-be-questioned-over-businesses-1093124929.html

New York Judge Orders Trump, Adult Children to Be Questioned Over Businesses

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump and his adult daughter and son must answer questions by the New York attorney general and her office over... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

"Upon the foregoing documents, it is hereby ordered that the motion by respondents Donald J. Trump, Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. to quash subpoenas issued by the petitioner is denied, and petitioner’s cross-motion to compel is granted," Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in his ruling.New York Attorney General Letitia James and her office have subpoenaed to question Trump and his two adult children following investigations into whether the Trump Organization, which represents the family’s business interests, had illegally inflated the value of its assets to obtain loans beyond merit.James earlier said that she had uncovered "significant evidence" indicating that the Trump Organization engaged in fraud to obtain economic benefits, "including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions." Trump has sought to remove James from the investigation, accusing her of a "politically motivated attack."

