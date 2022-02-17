International
New York Judge Orders Trump, Adult Children to Be Questioned Over Businesses
New York Judge Orders Trump, Adult Children to Be Questioned Over Businesses
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump and his adult daughter and son must answer questions by the New York attorney general and her office over...
https://sputniknews.com/20220214/us-accounting-firm-will-not-back-trump-organizations-financials-amid-probe-1093037883.html
New York Judge Orders Trump, Adult Children to Be Questioned Over Businesses

20:34 GMT 17.02.2022
In this Jan. 11, 2017, photo, President-elect Donald Trump, center, stands next to Allen Weisselberg, second from left, Donald Trump Jr., right and Ivanka Trump, left, at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York
In this Jan. 11, 2017, photo, President-elect Donald Trump, center, stands next to Allen Weisselberg, second from left, Donald Trump Jr., right and Ivanka Trump, left, at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump and his adult daughter and son must answer questions by the New York attorney general and her office over business dealings of the Trump Organization, a New York judge ruled on Thursday.
"Upon the foregoing documents, it is hereby ordered that the motion by respondents Donald J. Trump, Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. to quash subpoenas issued by the petitioner is denied, and petitioner’s cross-motion to compel is granted," Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in his ruling.
New York Attorney General Letitia James and her office have subpoenaed to question Trump and his two adult children following investigations into whether the Trump Organization, which represents the family’s business interests, had illegally inflated the value of its assets to obtain loans beyond merit.
In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump arrives in North Charleston, S.C., for a campaign rally. The president and his allies are dusting off the playbook that helped defeat Hillary Clinton, reviving it in recent days as they try to frame 2020 as an election between a dishonest establishment politician and a political outsider being targeted for taking on the system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
US Accounting Firm Will Not Back Trump Organization's Financials Amid Probe
14 February, 23:58 GMT
James earlier said that she had uncovered "significant evidence" indicating that the Trump Organization engaged in fraud to obtain economic benefits, "including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions."
Trump has sought to remove James from the investigation, accusing her of a "politically motivated attack."
