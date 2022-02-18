International
Powerful Explosion Rips Through Donetsk, Sputnik Correspondent Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220218/powerful-explosion-rips-through-donetsk-sputnik-correspondent-says-1093149084.html
Powerful Explosion Rips Through Donetsk, Sputnik Correspondent Says
Powerful Explosion Rips Through Donetsk, Sputnik Correspondent Says
The leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the start of mass evacuations of their territories to Russia on Friday amid... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-18T16:03+0000
2022-02-18T16:11+0000
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093149084.jpg?1645200675
A powerful explosion rocked central Donetsk on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent has reported. The explosion is said to have occurred several dozen meters from the building housing the republic's government.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world

Powerful Explosion Rips Through Donetsk, Sputnik Correspondent Says

16:03 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 16:11 GMT 18.02.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
The leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the start of mass evacuations of their territories to Russia on Friday amid fears of Ukrainian shelling and a possible invasion. The republics have reported dozens of violations of the Minsk ceasefire by Kiev in recent days using artillery and anti-tank weapons.
A powerful explosion rocked central Donetsk on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent has reported. The explosion is said to have occurred several dozen meters from the building housing the republic's government.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала