https://sputniknews.com/20220218/powerful-explosion-rips-through-donetsk-sputnik-correspondent-says-1093149084.html
Powerful Explosion Rips Through Donetsk, Sputnik Correspondent Says
Powerful Explosion Rips Through Donetsk, Sputnik Correspondent Says
The leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the start of mass evacuations of their territories to Russia on Friday amid... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-18T16:03+0000
2022-02-18T16:03+0000
2022-02-18T16:11+0000
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093149084.jpg?1645200675
A powerful explosion rocked central Donetsk on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent has reported. The explosion is said to have occurred several dozen meters from the building housing the republic's government.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world
Powerful Explosion Rips Through Donetsk, Sputnik Correspondent Says
16:03 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 16:11 GMT 18.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
The leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the start of mass evacuations of their territories to Russia on Friday amid fears of Ukrainian shelling and a possible invasion. The republics have reported dozens of violations of the Minsk ceasefire by Kiev in recent days using artillery and anti-tank weapons.
A powerful explosion rocked central Donetsk on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent has reported. The explosion is said to have occurred several dozen meters from the building housing the republic's government.