A powerful explosion rocked central Donetsk on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent has reported. The explosion is said to have occurred several dozen meters from the building housing the republic's government.

The leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the start of mass evacuations of their territories to Russia on Friday amid... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

Powerful Explosion Rips Through Donetsk, Sputnik Correspondent Says

The leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the start of mass evacuations of their territories to Russia on Friday amid fears of Ukrainian shelling and a possible invasion. The republics have reported dozens of violations of the Minsk ceasefire by Kiev in recent days using artillery and anti-tank weapons.