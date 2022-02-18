International
BREAKING NEWS: Israeli Military Launches Missile Interceptors After 'UAV From Lebanon Enters Israeli Airspace'
https://sputniknews.com/20220218/live-updates-lugansk-militia-says-ukrainian-sabotage-groups-have-arrived-in-donbass-1093133706.html
Live Updates: Situation in Donbass is Very Alarming, Kremlin Says
Live Updates: Situation in Donbass is Very Alarming, Kremlin Says
Tensions around Ukraine escalated in recent months, with the United States and the European Union claiming that Moscow is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-18T09:00+0000
2022-02-18T10:05+0000
europe
ukraine
donetsk people's republic
lugansk people's republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093133851_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_5ce1f56bb1fdf774dc9070af29bca948.jpg
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093133851_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_ea2c1dabc603c73c46341a0ca8b6fa37.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, ukraine, donetsk people's republic, lugansk people's republic, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A service member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces levels a weapon during military drills at a firing ground in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 15, 2022. Picture taken February 15, 2022 - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Situation in Donbass is Very Alarming, Kremlin Says

09:00 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 18.02.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Tensions around Ukraine escalated in recent months, with the United States and the European Union claiming that Moscow is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine. Russia, in turn, has repeatedly dismissed the allegations.
Within the past several days, the situation on the contact line between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) has become tenser, with the latter claiming Kiev had stepped up attacks.
The spike in tensions comes as Russia has begun to withdraw troops from the borders of Ukraine to their permanent deployment sites following military drills. Despite that, the US and its allies keep pushing the "invasion" narrative, insisting that Moscow, in fact, is sending more troops to the Ukrainian borders.
Since last November, the West has been fanning the tensions around Ukraine with consistent claims that Russia was planning to invade its neighbour, citing troop movements within Russia. Moscow has denied any plans to invade Ukraine, stressing that its own security is jeopardised by NATO's increasing presence near Russia's borders.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
10:20 GMT 18.02.2022
Expulsion of US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman is Tit-for-Tat Measure, Peskov Says
"As far as the expulsion of US diplomat is concerned, this is a retaliatory measure, this is not a provocation but a response to a provocation," the Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
On Thursday, Russia expelled US deputy chief of diplomatic mission Bart Gorman from the country in what the Russian Foreign Ministry explained was a response to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Washington.
09:57 GMT 18.02.2022
Kremlin: Situation in Donbass is Very Alarming
The current situation in Donbass is very alarming, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

“What is happening in Donbass, I repeat once again, is very disturbing news that really causes a feeling of alarm and is potentially very dangerous,” Peskov said.
09:40 GMT 18.02.2022
Polish Defence Minister Says US Agreed to Sale of 250 Abrams Tanks to Poland
The US Department of State has agreed to the sale of 250 tanks model M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 to Warsaw, Polish Defenсe Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.
"Very important news for the security of Poland. The [US] state department has agreed to the sale of 250 Abrams tanks in the latest version of the M1A2 SEPv3," Blaszczak tweeted.
09:23 GMT 18.02.2022
Tank of Ukrainian Forces Opens Fire on Outskirts of DPR Horlivka, DPR Office in JCCC Says
A tank of the Ukrainian security forces opened fire on the outskirts of Horlivka in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the DPR representative office at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC) said.

"At 10:28 a.m. local time [06:28 GMT], shelling of the Ukrainian military units was recorded towards the village of Gagarin mine [outskirts of Horlivka]. Four shots were fired from the tank, " the mission's respresentative told reporters.
09:07 GMT 18.02.2022
Self-Proclaimed Lugansk Claims Ukrainian Forces Continue Shelling of Donbass
The Ukrainian forces once again shelled the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the self-proclaimed republic’s mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) told reporters on Friday.

"Armed formations of Ukraine continue to flagrantly violate the ceasefire," the LPR’s spokesman said.
09:06 GMT 18.02.2022
Ukrainian Defence Minister Assesses Likelihood of Large-Scale Escalation in Donbass as Low
The likelihood of a large-scale escalation in the Donbass region is low, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.
"Now different data, different dates of some events and different scenarios can be voiced. But the Ukrainian army has calculated all these scenarios and is ready for them. We do not underestimate the threat in any way, but we assess the likelihood of a large-scale escalation as low in relation to the invasion of Ukraine as a whole," Reznikov told lawmakers.
Kiev does not confirm the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border, the minister said, adding that "there is a movement of forces and means."
09:05 GMT 18.02.2022
Ukrainian Forces Plan to Break LPR Defence in Svitlodars'k Area - Lugansk
The Ukrainian military plans to break the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) defence in the Svitlodars’k area to interrupt transport links between Lugansk and Donetsk, LPR military spokesman Ivan Filiponenko told reporters on Friday.

"According to an intelligence source, the enemy chose this area as the direction of the main attack of the North operational-tactical group in order to cut through our defences, block transport links between the [Donbass] republics and develop an offensive deep into our defence along the flanks," Filiponenko said.
09:05 GMT 18.02.2022
LPR - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
Lugansk Suburbs Shelled in Ukrainian Military Attacks Overnight, Self-Proclaimed Republic Says
04:53 GMT
09:02 GMT 18.02.2022
Lugansk Militia Says Ukrainian Sabotage Groups Have Arrived in Donbass
The Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) intelligence has reported about the arrival of Ukrainian sabotage groups in several areas of Kiev-controlled Donbas, LPR military spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Friday.

"Two groups of a separate special-purpose center for the special operations forces ‘West’, up to 20 people each, arrived in the areas of the settlements of Stanytsia Luhanska, Shchastia and Krymskoye," Filiponenko told reporters, adding that Ukrainian forces are conducting reconnaissance in the Svitlodars'k area.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала