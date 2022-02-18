Live Updates: Situation in Donbass is Very Alarming, Kremlin Says

Ukrainian Defence Minister Assesses Likelihood of Large-Scale Escalation in Donbass as Low

The likelihood of a large-scale escalation in the Donbass region is low, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

"Now different data, different dates of some events and different scenarios can be voiced. But the Ukrainian army has calculated all these scenarios and is ready for them. We do not underestimate the threat in any way, but we assess the likelihood of a large-scale escalation as low in relation to the invasion of Ukraine as a whole," Reznikov told lawmakers.

Kiev does not confirm the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border, the minister said, adding that "there is a movement of forces and means."