Within the past several days, the situation on the contact line between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) has become tenser, with the latter claiming Kiev had stepped up attacks.
The spike in tensions comes as Russia has begun to withdraw troops from the borders of Ukraine to their permanent deployment sites following military drills. Despite that, the US and its allies keep pushing the "invasion" narrative, insisting that Moscow, in fact, is sending more troops to the Ukrainian borders.
Since last November, the West has been fanning the tensions around Ukraine with consistent claims that Russia was planning to invade its neighbour, citing troop movements within Russia. Moscow has denied any plans to invade Ukraine, stressing that its own security is jeopardised by NATO's increasing presence near Russia's borders.
