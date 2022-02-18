International
Live From Donetsk as Mass Evacuation Starts Amid Shelling by Ukrainian Forces
https://sputniknews.com/20220218/dpr-accuses-kiev-forces-of-firing-18-rounds-from-120-mm-mortars-on-outskirts-of-frontline-village-1093151924.html
DPR Accuses Kiev Forces of Firing 18 Rounds From 120-mm Mortars on Outskirts of Frontline Village
Donbass militia leaders ordered an evacuation of civilians from the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics on Friday, citing the threat of Ukrainian... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
donbass
Ukrainian forces have fired 18 120-mm mortar rounds at the village of Zaitsevo, a Donetsk People's Republic-controlled settlement situated on the outskirts of the town of Gorlovka, a DPR representative at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination has told journalists."At 19:40 [about 11:40 EST - ed], shelling was recorded by armed formations of Ukraine in the direction of the village of Zaitsevo. 18 mines were fired," the representative said.The deployment of 120-mm mortar systems in the Donbass conflict zone is prohibited under the Minsk Agreements - the peace deal hammered out in early 2015 aimed at enforcing a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and ultimately bringing the civil conflict to an end.
DPR Accuses Kiev Forces of Firing 18 Rounds From 120-mm Mortars on Outskirts of Frontline Village

17:30 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 17:43 GMT 18.02.2022)
Ukrainian servicemen fire mortar , at the village of Pisky near Donetsk airport on December 5, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen fire mortar , at the village of Pisky near Donetsk airport on December 5, 2014
© AFP 2022 / ANATOLII STEPANOV
Being updated
Donbass militia leaders ordered an evacuation of civilians from the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics on Friday, citing the threat of Ukrainian shelling and the danger of a full-scale invasion by Kiev. The escalation comes after months of claims by Western officials and media that it was Russia that was preparing to "invade" Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces have fired 18 120-mm mortar rounds at the village of Zaitsevo, a Donetsk People's Republic-controlled settlement situated on the outskirts of the town of Gorlovka, a DPR representative at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination has told journalists.
"At 19:40 [about 11:40 EST - ed], shelling was recorded by armed formations of Ukraine in the direction of the village of Zaitsevo. 18 mines were fired," the representative said.
The deployment of 120-mm mortar systems in the Donbass conflict zone is prohibited under the Minsk Agreements - the peace deal hammered out in early 2015 aimed at enforcing a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and ultimately bringing the civil conflict to an end.
