https://sputniknews.com/20220218/critical-race-theory-slammed-as-big-fat-lie-by-north-carolina-parent-1093141441.html

Critical Race Theory Slammed as 'Big Fat Lie' by North Carolina Parent

Critical Race Theory Slammed as 'Big Fat Lie' by North Carolina Parent

Echevarria argued that people who believe in critical race theory essentially regard others as either the “oppressed” or “evil” based on skin color rather... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T13:00+0000

2022-02-18T13:00+0000

2022-02-18T13:00+0000

us

north carolina

critical race theory

criticism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093142629_19:0:1432:795_1920x0_80_0_0_780146ae81f2826598a25688d6ab7cdb.jpg

Brian Echevarria, a parent from North Carolina, has attracted quite a bit of attention to himself after a short speech he delivered at a Cabarrus County School Board hearing this week.According to Fox News, Echevarria is a business owner who is running for North Carolina General Assembly.In his speech, Brian slammed the critical race theory, stating that as a "bi-racial, bilingual", and "multicultural" person, he can do anything he wants in America and in North Carolina, and that’s what he teaches to his children.He branded the critical race theory (CRT) as a “big fat lie”, and that the parents do not want it.The media outlet also points out that Echevarria did not seem fond of some schools allowing transgender people to compete in sports leagues, saying that he does not want a “man swimming against” his daughter in a pool.Later that same week, Echevarria also made an appearance on Fox’s "The Ingraham Angle" where he touted the United States as "the greatest place in the world for minorities", as the media outlet put it.Echevarria’s remarks elicited approval from a number of social media users, with some expressing their desire to vote for him.

north carolina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, north carolina, critical race theory, criticism