Critical Race Theory Slammed as 'Big Fat Lie' by North Carolina Parent
Echevarria argued that people who believe in critical race theory essentially regard others as either the “oppressed” or “evil” based on skin color rather, “regardless of the experience” they have had with them.
Brian Echevarria, a parent from North Carolina, has attracted quite a bit of attention to himself after a short speech he delivered at a Cabarrus County School Board hearing this week.
According to Fox News, Echevarria is a business owner who is running for North Carolina General Assembly.
In his speech, Brian slammed the critical race theory, stating that as a "bi-racial, bilingual", and "multicultural" person, he can do anything he wants in America and in North Carolina, and that’s what he teaches to his children.
"And the person who tells my pecan-color skins that they’re oppressed based on the colour of their skin would be absolutely wrong and absolutely at war with me," he declared. “And I think that’s the same for every parent."
He branded the critical race theory (CRT) as a “big fat lie”, and that the parents do not want it.
"What the masks showed us, the parents, the most powerful group in the country, is that we are taking back the wheel."
"We are taking back the wheel from Washington to Raleigh all the way to the local school board. Because CRT, the parents don't want it."
"If you believe in CRT, I want to tell you ‘you’re a liar’, because that means you look at your black neighbour and say that they’re oppressed, and you look at your white neighbour and say that they’re evil, regardless of the experience that you’ve had with them," he said. "And we’re not gonna do that."
The media outlet also points out that Echevarria did not seem fond of some schools allowing transgender people to compete in sports leagues, saying that he does not want a “man swimming against” his daughter in a pool.
"The fact is, I don’t want her playing against boys in soccer," he added. "I don’t even let my sons rough her up, Do you think I’m going to let your son rough her up?"
Later that same week, Echevarria also made an appearance on Fox’s "The Ingraham Angle" where he touted the United States as "the greatest place in the world for minorities", as the media outlet put it.
Echevarria’s remarks elicited approval from a number of social media users, with some expressing their desire to vote for him.