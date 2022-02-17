https://sputniknews.com/20220217/beijing-hits-out-at-new-delhi-for-suppressing-chinese-investors-amid-sustained-tax-raids-app-ban-1093112039.html
Beijing Hits Out at New Delhi for 'Suppressing' Chinese Investors Amid Sustained Tax Raids, App Ban
Indian tax investigators raided Huawei's offices earlier in the week in a move that was followed by the Home Ministry banning 54 Chinese apps over national... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-17T13:24+0000
2022-02-17T13:24+0000
2022-02-17T13:43+0000
China's Commerce Ministry has expressed serious concerns over large-scale raids by the Indian tax department on Huawei, Xiaomi, as well as others, urging New Delhi to act in a "fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory" manner against foreign investors.Accusing India of "suppressing" Chinese firms, Gao Feng highlighted the contribution of firms like Huawei, Alibaba, and Tencent to India's economic development, which have created a large number of local jobs."China and India are inseparable neighbors & important economic and trade partners to each other," the spokesperson added.On Wednesday, Huawei Technologies said it would seek more information from the Indian government on the case, based upon which tax officials had visited the company's offices in Delhi and other cities, and would "fully cooperate" with local authorities.Huawei said it is confident that its operations in India are "firmly compliant with all laws and regulations".The raid conducted at Huawei's offices comes days after India's Home Ministry banned 54 Chinese apps, claiming these apps are transmitting individuals' details in a "hostile country".Since June 2020, when border clashes in the Galwan Valley killed 20 Indian soldiers, New Delhi has banned over 250 mobile applications, including globally popular TikTok and PUBG.In 2021, bilateral trade volume between China and India reached $125.7 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 43 percent.
china
13:24 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 13:43 GMT 17.02.2022)
Indian tax investigators raided Huawei's offices earlier in the week in a move that was followed by the Home Ministry banning 54 Chinese apps over national security concerns. Over the past two years, India has banned more than 250 Chinese apps.
China's Commerce Ministry has expressed serious concerns over large-scale raids
by the Indian tax department on Huawei, Xiaomi, as well as others, urging New Delhi to act in a "fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory" manner against foreign investors.
"Indian authorities have taken a series of measures to suppress Chinese companies & their products in India, which have severely damaged legitimate rights & interests of Chinese companies," Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Chinese Commerce Ministry, stressed on Thursday.
Accusing India of "suppressing" Chinese firms, Gao Feng highlighted the contribution of firms like Huawei, Alibaba, and Tencent to India's economic development, which have created a large number of local jobs.
"China and India are inseparable neighbors & important economic and trade partners to each other," the spokesperson added.
On Wednesday, Huawei Technologies said it would seek more information from the Indian government on the case, based upon which tax officials had visited the company's offices in Delhi and other cities, and would "fully cooperate" with local authorities.
Huawei said it is confident that its operations in India are "firmly compliant with all laws and regulations".
The raid conducted at Huawei's offices comes days after India's Home Ministry banned 54 Chinese apps, claiming these apps are transmitting individuals' details in a "hostile country
".
Since June 2020, when border clashes in the Galwan Valley killed 20 Indian soldiers
, New Delhi has banned over 250 mobile applications, including globally popular TikTok and PUBG.
In 2021, bilateral trade volume between China and India reached $125.7 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 43 percent.