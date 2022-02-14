https://sputniknews.com/20220214/india-bans-54-chinese-apps-linked-to-alibaba-tencent-over-transmitting-data-to-hostile-country-1093013705.html
India Bans 54 Chinese Apps Linked to Alibaba, Tencent Over 'Transmitting' Data to 'Hostile Country'
India Bans 54 Chinese Apps Linked to Alibaba, Tencent Over 'Transmitting' Data to 'Hostile Country'
India earlier banned over 200 apps, including globally popular apps such as TikTok and PUBG after serious clashes erupted in 2020 over border infrastructure in... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-14T10:08+0000
2022-02-14T10:08+0000
2022-02-14T10:08+0000
india
china
tencent
alibaba group
mobile applications
china and india clash in new flare-up of border standoff
indian army
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107635/55/1076355538_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7c3f0efa682380d2114a079caf2b03.jpg
The Indian government has issued a fresh order banning 54 Chinese mobile applications, accusing the parent firms of these apps, such as Alibaba, Tencent, and GameEase, of stealing consumers' data, thus posing a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.Millions of Indians use the applications for streaming music, taking selfies, gaming, and video chats, among other things."These apps were allegedly engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country also posing a serious threat to Security of the State and defence of India", the ministry further added.The Narendra Modi government started banning Chinese mobile applications in 2020, days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with People's Liberation Army troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. In three rounds of such orders, 267 applications have been banned over security threat concerns.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107635/55/1076355538_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80ff1cafe73e38ea8bb5c086bb12902b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
india, china, tencent, alibaba group, mobile applications, china and india clash in new flare-up of border standoff, indian army, chinese people's liberation army (pla)
India Bans 54 Chinese Apps Linked to Alibaba, Tencent Over 'Transmitting' Data to 'Hostile Country'
Subscribe
India earlier banned over 200 apps, including globally popular apps such as TikTok and PUBG after serious clashes erupted in 2020 over border infrastructure in the Ladakh region.
The Indian government has issued a fresh order banning 54 Chinese mobile applications, accusing the parent firms of these apps, such as Alibaba, Tencent, and GameEase, of stealing consumers' data, thus posing a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country
.
"These 54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collect sensitive user data. These collected real-time data are being misused and transmitted to servers located in hostile country", the federal Information Technology Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Millions of Indians use the applications for streaming music, taking selfies, gaming, and video chats, among other things.
"These apps were allegedly engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country also posing a serious threat to Security
of the State and defence of India", the ministry further added.
The Narendra Modi government started banning Chinese mobile applications in 2020, days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with People's Liberation Army troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.
In three rounds of such orders, 267 applications have been banned over security threat concerns.