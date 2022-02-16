https://sputniknews.com/20220216/ukraine-appeals-to-un-security-council-to-discuss-russian-bill-on-recognition-of-donbass-republics-1093092684.html

Ukraine Appeals to UN Security Council to Discuss Russian Bill on Recognition of Donbass Republics

Ukraine Appeals to UN Security Council to Discuss Russian Bill on Recognition of Donbass Republics

Russian federal lawmakers on Tuesday approved a draft resolution calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the two self-declared republics in... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T18:40+0000

2022-02-16T18:40+0000

2022-02-16T19:50+0000

world

ukraine

un security council

donbas conflict

lpr

dpr

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105564/60/1055646083_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2554db01f7053d156575e8c33b6a2ab1.jpg

Ukrainian Foreign minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Wednesday that Kiev had submitted an initiative to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to discuss on February 17 the Russian State Duma's appeal for Putin to recognize the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), saying the resolution "undermines Minsk agreements and the peace process."Putin also called the Ukrainian siege of the Donbass a "genocide" and put the blame on its irresolution firmly on the shoulders of Kiev, accusing it of refusing to implement the Minsk peace agreements reached with Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).A historically heavily industrial region thanks to its rich coal fields, the Donbas is home to a sizeable minority of ethnic Russians, and a majority of its population speaks primarily Russian. During the events of February 2014, when a US-backed coup in Kiev brought to power a Ukrainian nationalist government, the Donbass joined several other Russophone regions of Ukraine in protesting the coup government. The same upheaval also led to the declaration of independence by Russophone Crimea, which then voted in a referendum to join the Russian Federation. Kiev has accused Moscow of masterminding the Donbass and Crimean rebellions and secretly supporting the DPR and LPR - accusations Moscow has denied, saying it does not meddle in Ukrainian affairs. Moscow has never recognized either the DPR or LPR declarations of independence.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

world, ukraine, un security council, donbas conflict, lpr, dpr, russia