Russia Will Use ‘Other Possibilities’ to Transfer Financial Information If Banned From SWIFT

Last week, Western media claimed that the US and its European allies are finalising sanctions targeting major Russian banks should the Ukraine situation... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16

2022-02-16T15:59+0000

2022-02-16T15:59+0000

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has told reporters that if banned from the SWIFT payment system, Moscow will switch to other mechanisms of transmitting financial information.He made it clear that if such a ban is introduced, Russia will use “other possibilities for transferring information, including SPFS [financial messaging system], teletypes or carrying bills in suitcases, but I am exaggerating, of course”.Siluanov was referring to the Central Bank's system, which was created in response to the risks of a possible disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT.The officials argued that the sanctions could target major Russian banks, but that they do not include banning Russia from the SWIFT system.The claims come amid ongoing Western media reports about Russia’s “imminent invasion” of Ukraine, with some newspapers, including The Sun and The Mirror, even publishing the exact dates of Moscow’s “attack” against Ukraine.Russia vehemently rejects the allegation, dubbing it a pretext for NATO to deploy more troops and military equipment closer to the Russian border. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for his part, underlined that the "propaganda campaign" about "Russian aggression" against Ukraine has provocative purposes, and encourages "the authorities in Kiev to sabotage the Minsk [peace] agreements and pernicious attempts to resolve the 'Donbass problems' by force".

