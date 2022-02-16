https://sputniknews.com/20220216/uks-hysteria-over-russian-invasion-is-caused-by-johnson-cabinets-domestic-problems-1093088122.html

Moscow: UK's Hysteria Over Russian 'Invasion' is Caused by Johnson Cabinet's Domestic Problems

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned the continuing hysteria around an allegedly "imminent" Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed by UK government officials and media. She suggested that part of the reason why London continues to peddle this claim is because Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Cabinet is facing problems at home.The spokeswoman further urged Western media and politicians to stop spreading falsehoods about an "imminent" invasion and the alleged dates of it, as it gravely affects people’s psychological and moral state, first and foremost among Ukrainians.Zakharova also called on UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to apologise for her claims of an "imminent" Russian invasion after it failed to materialise on 16 February – to the great disappointment of Western media, which claimed that this was supposed to be the day of the attack.The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out that the unfolding scandal over the attendance of private parties by members of Johnson's Cabinet during coronavirus restrictions could cost the prime minister his post. Zakharova suggested that by whipping up hysteria around Ukraine, London is trying to find an "external force" to shift the focus from the domestic scandal.

