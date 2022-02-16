https://sputniknews.com/20220216/uks-hysteria-over-russian-invasion-is-caused-by-johnson-cabinets-domestic-problems-1093088122.html
Moscow: UK's Hysteria Over Russian 'Invasion' is Caused by Johnson Cabinet's Domestic Problems
Moscow: UK's Hysteria Over Russian 'Invasion' is Caused by Johnson Cabinet's Domestic Problems
The British government is currently going through a tough PR crisis as investigators uncovered that Boris Johnson and members of his Cabinet had taken part in... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T14:41+0000
2022-02-16T14:41+0000
2022-02-16T15:21+0000
uk
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned the continuing hysteria around an allegedly "imminent" Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed by UK government officials and media. She suggested that part of the reason why London continues to peddle this claim is because Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Cabinet is facing problems at home.The spokeswoman further urged Western media and politicians to stop spreading falsehoods about an "imminent" invasion and the alleged dates of it, as it gravely affects people’s psychological and moral state, first and foremost among Ukrainians.Zakharova also called on UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to apologise for her claims of an "imminent" Russian invasion after it failed to materialise on 16 February – to the great disappointment of Western media, which claimed that this was supposed to be the day of the attack.The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out that the unfolding scandal over the attendance of private parties by members of Johnson's Cabinet during coronavirus restrictions could cost the prime minister his post. Zakharova suggested that by whipping up hysteria around Ukraine, London is trying to find an "external force" to shift the focus from the domestic scandal.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, russia
Moscow: UK's Hysteria Over Russian 'Invasion' is Caused by Johnson Cabinet's Domestic Problems
14:41 GMT 16.02.2022 (Updated: 15:21 GMT 16.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
The British government is currently going through a tough PR crisis as investigators uncovered that Boris Johnson and members of his Cabinet had taken part in private parties amid strict coronavirus restrictions in the country.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned the continuing hysteria around an allegedly "imminent" Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed by UK government officials and media. She suggested that part of the reason why London continues to peddle this claim is because Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Cabinet is facing problems at home.
"We call on Western countries to stop whipping up anti-Russian hysteria, which has actually already become anti-Ukrainian; we call on them to stop pumping weapons to Kiev. These actions have a negative impact on both the settlement of the conflict in Donbass and the overall situation in the field of security and stability in Europe", Zakharova said.
The spokeswoman further urged Western media and politicians to stop spreading falsehoods about an "imminent" invasion and the alleged dates of it, as it gravely affects people’s psychological and moral state, first and foremost among Ukrainians.
Zakharova also called on UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to apologise for her claims of an "imminent" Russian invasion after it failed to materialise on 16 February – to the great disappointment of Western media, which claimed that this was supposed to be the day of the attack.
"All this hysteria allows [the West] to distract everyone from the fact that Kiev fails to fulfil [the Minsk agreements...]. It also solves the domestic political problems that the team of [UK] Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces right now", Zakharova said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out that the unfolding scandal over the attendance of private parties by members of Johnson's Cabinet during coronavirus restrictions could cost the prime minister his post. Zakharova suggested that by whipping up hysteria around Ukraine, London is trying to find an "external force" to shift the focus from the domestic scandal.