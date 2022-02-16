https://sputniknews.com/20220216/increasing-number-of-us-health-care-workers-say-worst-of-covid-19-pandemic-over---poll-1093093790.html

Increasing Number of US Health Care Workers Say Worst of COVID-19 Pandemic Over - Poll

Increasing Number of US Health Care Workers Say Worst of COVID-19 Pandemic Over - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The number of health care workers in the United States who say the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has already passed has increased...

“America’s health care workers, overall, are more likely to say the worst of the pandemic is behind us than they are to think the worst is ahead of us or happening now,” a release about the poll said. “Forty-four percent of health care workers said they think the worst of the pandemic is behind us, up from 13% who said as much in January 2021.”The results of the poll reveal a shift in what the US medical professionals think about the pandemic’s trajectory and its long-term effects on the industry, the release said.In addition, nearly one in two health care workers say they think their facility has the capacity to handle a potential increase in COVID-19 patients, the release added.And about four in five of the 1,000 health care workers surveyed say they approve of how their coworkers, their employers and hospitals have handled the pandemic, and only 34 percent said the same of the American public, according to the release.

