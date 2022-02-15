https://sputniknews.com/20220215/two-syrian-soldiers-killed-9-injured-in-attacks-by-terrorists-in-idlib-russian-military-says-1093063203.html

Two Syrian Soldiers Killed, 9 Injured in Attacks By Terrorists in Idlib, Russian Military Says

Two Syrian Soldiers Killed, 9 Injured in Attacks By Terrorists in Idlib, Russian Military Says

The attacks throughout the country came on the day, when Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu paid a visit to Syria, where he inspected the exercises of the... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-15T19:05+0000

2022-02-15T19:05+0000

2022-02-15T19:33+0000

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Two Syrian soldiers were killed during shelling by militants in separate provinces on Tuesday, other ten people were injured, including one civilian, according to the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev.Other mortar attacks, carried out by terrorists in the province of Idlib, resulted in one dead Syrian soldier and three wounded. In the area of ​​the settlements of Dzhubas and Melladzha in the province of Idlib, two Syrian soldiers were wounded. One Syrian soldier was wounded in the area of the settlement of Miznaz in the province of Aleppo.

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

syria