Two Syrian Soldiers Killed, 9 Injured in Attacks By Terrorists in Idlib, Russian Military Says
The attacks throughout the country came on the day, when Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu paid a visit to Syria, where he inspected the exercises of the... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
Two Syrian soldiers were killed during shelling by militants in separate provinces on Tuesday, other ten people were injured, including one civilian, according to the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev.Other mortar attacks, carried out by terrorists in the province of Idlib, resulted in one dead Syrian soldier and three wounded. In the area of the settlements of Dzhubas and Melladzha in the province of Idlib, two Syrian soldiers were wounded. One Syrian soldier was wounded in the area of the settlement of Miznaz in the province of Aleppo.
Two Syrian Soldiers Killed, 9 Injured in Attacks By Terrorists in Idlib, Russian Military Says
The attacks throughout the country came on the day, when Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu paid a visit to Syria, where he inspected the exercises of the Russian Naval Forces in the Mediterranean.
Two Syrian soldiers were killed during shelling by militants in separate provinces on Tuesday, other ten people were injured, including one civilian, according to the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev.
"In the province of Aleppo, as a result of a sniper attack one Syrian soldier was wounded. As a result of mortar attacks one Syrian soldier was killed and three were wounded," he said.
Other mortar attacks, carried out by terrorists in the province of Idlib, resulted in one dead Syrian soldier and three wounded. In the area of the settlements of Dzhubas and Melladzha in the province of Idlib, two Syrian soldiers were wounded. One Syrian soldier was wounded in the area of the settlement of Miznaz in the province of Aleppo.