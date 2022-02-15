International
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/watch-russian-defence-minister-shoigu-inspect-naval-exercises-in-mediterranean-1093062177.html
2022-02-15T17:40+0000
2022-02-15T17:57+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093062152_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a3b271db3c5b83f3939f06f0235b17a5.jpg
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/russian-mod-some-russian-units-on-their-way-back-to-places-of-deployment-after-drills-1093047483.html
Watch Russian Defence Minister Shoigu Inspect Naval Exercises in Mediterranean

17:40 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 17:57 GMT 15.02.2022)
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu inspects naval exercises in Mediterranean
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu inspects naval exercises in Mediterranean
© Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Syria, where he inspected how the exercises of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean were progressing, the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.
"Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu, inspected the exercises of the Russian Navy in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, conducted as part of a series of naval exercises in operationally important areas of the World Ocean, as well as in the waters of the seas adjacent to Russia," the ministry said.
At the logistics service point of the Russian Navy in Tartus, Shoigu heard a report by the Navy Commander-in-Chief, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, on the implementation of joint combat training exercises by Russian ships and aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces to defeat ship groups of an imaginary enemy, as well as firing at sea and air targets using artillery and anti-submarine weapons.
Evmenov reported that more than 15 warships of the Pacific, Northern and Black Sea fleets were involved in manoeuvres in the Mediterranean, including the Varyag and Marshal Ustinov missile cruisers, the Admiral Kasatonov and Admiral Grigorovich frigates, and large anti-submarine ships. Admiral Tributs, Vice-Admiral Kulakov and support vessels, as well as more than 30 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.
Russian T-72 main battle tank - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
Watch Tanks Leave Russia's Southern Border as Troops Redeployed After Drills
09:03 GMT
During the exercises, measures to search for foreign submarines, establish control over navigation in the Mediterranean Sea and the flight of aircraft over it are also being worked out.
Shoigu set tasks to improve the infrastructure of the naval base in Syria's Tartus further.
The minister also inspected the Russian airbase Hmeymim in Syria.
