Watch Russian Defence Minister Shoigu Inspect Naval Exercises in Mediterranean

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Syria, where he inspected how the exercises of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean were... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-15T17:40+0000

2022-02-15T17:40+0000

2022-02-15T17:57+0000

russia

military drills

mediterranean sea

sergei shoigu

"Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu, inspected the exercises of the Russian Navy in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, conducted as part of a series of naval exercises in operationally important areas of the World Ocean, as well as in the waters of the seas adjacent to Russia," the ministry said.At the logistics service point of the Russian Navy in Tartus, Shoigu heard a report by the Navy Commander-in-Chief, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, on the implementation of joint combat training exercises by Russian ships and aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces to defeat ship groups of an imaginary enemy, as well as firing at sea and air targets using artillery and anti-submarine weapons.Evmenov reported that more than 15 warships of the Pacific, Northern and Black Sea fleets were involved in manoeuvres in the Mediterranean, including the Varyag and Marshal Ustinov missile cruisers, the Admiral Kasatonov and Admiral Grigorovich frigates, and large anti-submarine ships. Admiral Tributs, Vice-Admiral Kulakov and support vessels, as well as more than 30 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.During the exercises, measures to search for foreign submarines, establish control over navigation in the Mediterranean Sea and the flight of aircraft over it are also being worked out.Shoigu set tasks to improve the infrastructure of the naval base in Syria's Tartus further.The minister also inspected the Russian airbase Hmeymim in Syria.

mediterranean sea

2022

russia, military drills, mediterranean sea, sergei shoigu