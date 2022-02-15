https://sputniknews.com/20220215/super-bowl-pushes-war-propaganda-amid-us-escalation-against-russia-1093035357.html

Super Bowl Pushes War Propaganda Amid US Escalation Against Russia

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss the recently reported increase of the inflation rate and how corporations are driving the increase in prices, the myths about the causes of inflation being propagated by politicians, the price gouging that corporations are engaging in as evidenced by the increase in the prices of things like food, and how the national debt driven by war spending and pandemic bailouts that have been abused by the corporations that received them have contributed to the current issues facing the country.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Elich a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea and the author of Strange Liberators: Militarism, Mayhem, and the Pursuit of Profit to discuss the upcoming general elections in South Korea and the geopolitical contours that affect the race and US involvement in the peninsula, how south Korea’s proximity to North Korea and China impacts the stakes of the election and US interest in the eventual winner, and current president Moon Jae-In’s myopic focus on a peace declaration that would have little effect on the potential for peace on the Korean peninsula.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific. He’s also a member of Veterans for Peace, and senior correspondent with Flashpoints on KPFA to discuss Antony Blinken’s recent tour of Pacific island nations in a blatant attempt to shore up support for its cold war drive against China, China’s record in paying attention to and helping the island nations that the US has ignored until now, and how Blinken’s visit and promises of support expose the real reason behind this visit as the US deals with similar issues.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the podcast It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism to discuss Eminem’s reference to Colin Kaepernick’s protest during his Super Bowl halftime performance and how the NFL’s blackballing of Kaepernick highlights many issues with the NFL, the militaristic elements added to the Super Bowl and to sports at large, the continued and intensifying war drive against Russia over Ukraine and the corporate media’s attempts at manufacturing consent, and the activism that has emerged after the killing of Amir Locke.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

