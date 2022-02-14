https://sputniknews.com/20220214/poll-almost-half-of-canadians-say-trudeau-not-up-to-job-amid-trucker-protests-1093029259.html
Poll: Almost Half of Canadians Say Trudeau 'Not Up to Job' Amid Trucker Protests
Poll: Almost Half of Canadians Say Trudeau 'Not Up to Job' Amid Trucker Protests
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Almost half of Canadians believe that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not up to the job as trucker protests continue, according to a... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-14T16:24+0000
2022-02-14T16:24+0000
2022-02-14T16:24+0000
canada
justin trudeau
protest
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093029171_0:173:3031:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_1a54839112d19eaa0bddb0795513a1a1.jpg
The findings show that 48% of Canadians think Trudeau has demonstrated that he is "not up to the job" of serving as prime minister, while 35% disagree with the statement, and 18% did not give an definitive answer.Only 16% say they want to vote for him because of how he has tackled situation as compared to 63% who feel the opposite, and 21% who have no opinion.The poll also revealed that 53% of Canadians think Trudeau looks weak, and 44% believe he has "inflamed the situation."Just one in six, or 17%, of Canadians believe that Trudeau has done his utmost to calm things down, with 29% thinking that he has acted as a prime minister should in the face of the protest, according to the poll.In January, a mass protest consisting of truckers, farmers and other citizens began in Canada. The so-called Freedom Convoy protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap COVID-19 vaccine mandates.The protest spread then to other provinces, with truckers blocking several US-Canada border crossings, including the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario. The bridge was cleared of protesters on Sunday.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093029171_149:0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e43113812cac7ca16ead2a6e07d7b2a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
canada, justin trudeau, protest, covid-19
Poll: Almost Half of Canadians Say Trudeau 'Not Up to Job' Amid Trucker Protests
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Almost half of Canadians believe that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not up to the job as trucker protests continue, according to a Maru Public Opinion poll out on Monday.
The findings show that 48% of Canadians think Trudeau has demonstrated that he is "not up to the job" of serving as prime minister, while 35% disagree with the statement, and 18% did not give an definitive answer.
Only 16% say they want to vote for him because of how he has tackled situation as compared to 63% who feel the opposite, and 21% who have no opinion.
The poll also revealed that 53% of Canadians think Trudeau looks weak, and 44% believe he has "inflamed the situation."
Just one in six, or 17%, of Canadians believe that Trudeau has done his utmost to calm things down, with 29% thinking that he has acted as a prime minister should in the face of the protest, according to the poll.
In January, a mass protest consisting of truckers
, farmers and other citizens began in Canada. The so-called Freedom Convoy
protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The protest spread then to other provinces, with truckers blocking several US-Canada border crossings, including the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario. The bridge was cleared of protesters on Sunday.