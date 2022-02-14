https://sputniknews.com/20220214/poll-almost-half-of-canadians-say-trudeau-not-up-to-job-amid-trucker-protests-1093029259.html

Poll: Almost Half of Canadians Say Trudeau 'Not Up to Job' Amid Trucker Protests

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Almost half of Canadians believe that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not up to the job as trucker protests continue, according to a... 14.02.2022

The findings show that 48% of Canadians think Trudeau has demonstrated that he is "not up to the job" of serving as prime minister, while 35% disagree with the statement, and 18% did not give an definitive answer.Only 16% say they want to vote for him because of how he has tackled situation as compared to 63% who feel the opposite, and 21% who have no opinion.The poll also revealed that 53% of Canadians think Trudeau looks weak, and 44% believe he has "inflamed the situation."Just one in six, or 17%, of Canadians believe that Trudeau has done his utmost to calm things down, with 29% thinking that he has acted as a prime minister should in the face of the protest, according to the poll.In January, a mass protest consisting of truckers, farmers and other citizens began in Canada. The so-called Freedom Convoy protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap COVID-19 vaccine mandates.The protest spread then to other provinces, with truckers blocking several US-Canada border crossings, including the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario. The bridge was cleared of protesters on Sunday.

