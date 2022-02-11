https://sputniknews.com/20220211/trucker-blockade-on-ambassador-bridge-costing-100mln-in-auto-parts-trade-daily--attorneys-1092952353.html

"It is estimated that approximately $100 million dollars' worth of parts cross the border every day between the United States and Canada," the attorneys said on Friday.Overall, the blockade at the bridge is estimated to cost $50 billion dollars worth of trade per day, the attorneys said.Moreover, the attorneys said several Canadian companies have already shutdown and others have laid off workers temporarily.Earlier on Friday, a Canadian judge ordered the removal of anti-vaccine mandate protesters at the bridge.In mid-January, a mass peaceful protest began in Canada consisting of truckers, farmers and other Canadians. The protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap discriminatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates.The protest has since spread and truckers also blocked several US-Canada border crossings, including Ambassador Bridge, which connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario.

