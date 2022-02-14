International
BREAKING: Trudeau Says Canada's Federal Gov't Invoking Emergencies Act to Address Protest Blockades
French Foreign Minister Says Nothing Points to Moscow's Decision to Invade Ukraine
French Foreign Minister Says Nothing Points to Moscow's Decision to Invade Ukraine
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian on Monday said that while there is evidence for a possible Russian incursion into Ukraine, there...
"Is there all the evidence for a major offensive of the Russian troops in Ukraine? Yes, there is, it is possible. This can happen swiftly," le Drian said in a televised appearance of broadcaster France 5, highlighting that nonetheless "today nothing points out" that Russia has made the decision to invade Ukraine.The minister did not specify what "evidence" he was talking about.In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations by saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its national territory. Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support to Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.
Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian on Monday said that while there is evidence for a possible Russian incursion into Ukraine, there is no indication that Moscow has made a decision of this sort.
"Is there all the evidence for a major offensive of the Russian troops in Ukraine? Yes, there is, it is possible. This can happen swiftly," le Drian said in a televised appearance of broadcaster France 5, highlighting that nonetheless "today nothing points out" that Russia has made the decision to invade Ukraine.
The minister did not specify what "evidence" he was talking about.
In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations by saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its national territory.
Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support to Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.
