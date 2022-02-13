Registration was successful!
OSCE Mission in Ukraine Confirms Some States Withdraw Observers
OSCE Mission in Ukraine Confirms Some States Withdraw Observers
VIENNA (Sputnik) - The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) has confirmed that some countries are withdrawing their observers from Ukraine, but... 13.02.2022
"Recently, certain participating States have decided that their respective secondees in the SMM should leave Ukraine within the next days. The SMM will continue to implement its OSCE approved mandate with its monitors deployed in ten cities throughout Ukraine," the mission said in a statement.An official from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said that American, British and Danish SMM employees had left the territory of the republic. Earlier, CNN, citing informed sources, reported that the US administration intended to withdraw its observers from the OSCE mission.
OSCE Mission in Ukraine Confirms Some States Withdraw Observers

17:42 GMT 13.02.2022 (Updated: 17:43 GMT 13.02.2022)
VIENNA (Sputnik) - The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) has confirmed that some countries are withdrawing their observers from Ukraine, but assured that it will continue its monitoring mission in the country.
"Recently, certain participating States have decided that their respective secondees in the SMM should leave Ukraine within the next days. The SMM will continue to implement its OSCE approved mandate with its monitors deployed in ten cities throughout Ukraine," the mission said in a statement.
An official from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said that American, British and Danish SMM employees had left the territory of the republic.
Earlier, CNN, citing informed sources, reported that the US administration intended to withdraw its observers from the OSCE mission.
