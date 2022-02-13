https://sputniknews.com/20220213/militaristic-psychosis-russia-concerned-by-withdrawal-of-western-osce-observers-from-ukraine--1092990439.html
'Militaristic Psychosis': Russia Concerned by Withdrawal of Western OSCE Observers From Ukraine
'Militaristic Psychosis': Russia Concerned by Withdrawal of Western OSCE Observers From Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision of a number of countries to redeploy their representatives to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE)...
russia-nato row on european security
russia
osce
ukraine
News
'Militaristic Psychosis': Russia Concerned by Withdrawal of Western OSCE Observers From Ukraine
14:15 GMT 13.02.2022 (Updated: 14:28 GMT 13.02.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision of a number of countries to redeploy their representatives to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) special monitoring mission in Ukraine (SMM) raises serious concern in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"These decisions cannot but raise serious concern. The mission is being deliberately dragged into a militaristic psychosis coerced by Washington and used as a tool for a possible provocation," Zakharova said in a statement.
Russia calls on the OSCE to prevent attempts of manipulating the mission, Zakharova said, adding that "in conditions of artificially escalated tension in Ukraine, the OSCE Mission's monitoring activities are in demand more than ever."
Earlier, CNN reported, citing officials, that Western countries were planning to withdraw their SMM envoys.
According to Rodion Miroshnik, an envoy for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in Ukraine's breakaway Donbass region, the withdrawal of EU, UK and US representatives from the OSCE special monitoring mission in Ukraine under the pretext of insecurity would mean that a large-scale provocation by Ukraine and its Western handlers is coming. The decision to withdraw their SMM representatives means that the mission loses the opportunity to perform its duties under the mandate, Miroshnik added.
On Friday, Politico reported that Russia could start a multi-front invasion of Ukraine “as soon as February 16." Also, PBS reporter claimed multiple “US, Western and defence officials” had told him that Russian President Putin had firmly decided to invade Ukraine, with the incursion, whose end goal could be “regime change,” expected to start “next week.” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan dismissed the “invasion order” claims yet urged all US citizens to leave Ukraine within 48 hours.
Russia slammed Western media over the latest “invasion” claims, saying the outlets have been spreading “blatant misinformation” and engaging in speculations about Moscow's "aggression".