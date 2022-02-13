Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/object-on-collision-course-with-moon-is-not-spacex-rocket-stage-astrometry-software-dev-says-1092987926.html
Object on Collision Course With Moon is Not SpaceX Rocket Stage, Astrometry Software Dev Says
Object on Collision Course With Moon is Not SpaceX Rocket Stage, Astrometry Software Dev Says
Despite the apparent revision of its identity, the object is still expected to collide with the Moon early in March. 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-13T13:02+0000
2022-02-13T13:02+0000
tech
spacex falcon 9
rocket
moon
collision
identification
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105978/18/1059781814_0:0:2200:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_6d4104b8bbe0a77a5b3739adf675fc31.jpg
A certain piece of space debris that appears to be on a collision course with the Moon and is expected to crash into Earth's only natural satellite next month may not be the upper stage of a Falcon 9 rocket stage after all, as it was previously believed.This development was announced by Bill Gray, the creator of the Guide astrometry software used by astronomers to track near-Earth objects, and the person who, back in 2015, identified the object in question (temporary name – WE0913A) as the second stage of a SpaceX rocket that propelled the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) into space that year.Gray reviewed his original conclusions after Jon Giorgini from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab contacted him and pointed out that their Horizon system "showed that the DSCOVR spacecraft's trajectory did not go particularly close to the moon", so "it would be a little strange if the second stage went right past the moon", as Gray suggested back in 2015, while DSCOVR “was in another part of the sky".Now, Gray believes that the object in question is the booster for the Chang'e 5-T1 mission that was launched in 2014 on a Long March 3C rocket, though he described the evidence he provided in support of this theory as "circumstantial", albeit "fairly convincing".
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/space-invaders-moon-should-be-privatised-to-end-global-poverty-says-uk-researcher-1092957934.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105978/18/1059781814_157:0:2109:1464_1920x0_80_0_0_f33264bb9f8615c4a017aec08c24f28f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, spacex falcon 9, rocket, moon, collision, identification

Object on Collision Course With Moon is Not SpaceX Rocket Stage, Astrometry Software Dev Says

13:02 GMT 13.02.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev / Go to the photo bankThe waxing Moon over Moscow
The waxing Moon over Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Despite the apparent revision of its identity, the object is still expected to collide with the Moon early in March.
A certain piece of space debris that appears to be on a collision course with the Moon and is expected to crash into Earth's only natural satellite next month may not be the upper stage of a Falcon 9 rocket stage after all, as it was previously believed.
This development was announced by Bill Gray, the creator of the Guide astrometry software used by astronomers to track near-Earth objects, and the person who, back in 2015, identified the object in question (temporary name – WE0913A) as the second stage of a SpaceX rocket that propelled the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) into space that year.

"Short version: back in 2015, I (mis)identified this object as 2015-007B, the second stage of the DSCOVR spacecraft. We now have good evidence that it is actually 2014-065B, the booster for the Chang'e 5-T1 lunar mission", Gray wrote on his website.

Gray reviewed his original conclusions after Jon Giorgini from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab contacted him and pointed out that their Horizon system "showed that the DSCOVR spacecraft's trajectory did not go particularly close to the moon", so "it would be a little strange if the second stage went right past the moon", as Gray suggested back in 2015, while DSCOVR “was in another part of the sky".
A bird is silhouetted against the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, March 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
'Space Invaders': Moon Should be Privatised to End Global Poverty, Says UK Researcher
Yesterday, 13:46 GMT
Now, Gray believes that the object in question is the booster for the Chang'e 5-T1 mission that was launched in 2014 on a Long March 3C rocket, though he described the evidence he provided in support of this theory as "circumstantial", albeit "fairly convincing".

"So I am persuaded that the object about to hit the moon on 2022 Mar 4 at 12:25 UTC is actually the Chang'e 5-T1 rocket stage," he surmised.

World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала