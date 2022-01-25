https://sputniknews.com/20220125/spacex-to-crash-falcon-9-rocket-into-moon-after-it-runs-out-of-fuel-1092501560.html

SpaceX to crash Falcon 9 Rocket Into Moon After It Runs Out of Fuel

SpaceX to crash Falcon 9 Rocket Into Moon After It Runs Out of Fuel

SpaceX launched its first deep-space mission in February 2015. The uncrewed Falcon 9 transported the refrigerator-sized Deep Space Climate Observatory into the... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-25T12:15+0000

2022-01-25T12:15+0000

2022-01-25T12:16+0000

nasa

spacex

elon musk

spacex falcon 9

indian space research organization (isro)

nasa probe

moon

lunar mission

chandrayaan 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092105624_0:91:3073:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_9a679accf6ff1a6fa2bf815a0f031f2d.jpg

In a first, a Space X rocket that has been navigating deep space since 2015 is expected to be crash-landed on the Moon on 4 March. The Falcon 9's second stage is about four metric tonnes and it should impact the Moon at an expected velocity of about 2.58 km/s.Bill Gray, the creator of the Guide astrometry software, said that after its February perigee – the point in the orbit of the Moon or a satellite at which it is nearest to the Earth – Falcon 9 will travel "to a point almost twice as far away as the Moon" before pausing and returning to crash into the far side of the rock. Professional and amateur astronomers use Gray's Guide astrometry software to track near-Earth objects, asteroids, minor planets, and comets.Sky observers say they would like to determine the impact location as precisely as possible so that NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) and Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-2 can find the crater and photograph it. Scientists have been observing the Moon's surface to understand the presence of ice at the lunar poles for a long time. The Falcon 9 rocket strike could provide some valuable data about the subsurface material of the Moon.SpaceX launched the rocket in February 2015 and placed the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite at the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrangian point, which is about 1.5 million kilometres away from the Earth.

https://sputniknews.com/20210826/worlds-first-space-junk-cleaner-satellite-successfully-picks-up-orbital-debris-1083716897.html

moon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

nasa, spacex, elon musk, spacex falcon 9, indian space research organization (isro), nasa probe, moon, lunar mission, chandrayaan 2