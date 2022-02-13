Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/durham-clinton-campaign-funded-efforts-to-establish-inference-narrative-tying-trump-to-russia-1092978957.html
Durham: Clinton Campaign Funded Efforts to 'Establish Inference, Narrative' Tying Trump to Russia
Durham: Clinton Campaign Funded Efforts to 'Establish Inference, Narrative' Tying Trump to Russia
The investigation by Special Counsel John Durham aims to find out whether the FBI probe into allegations of Donald Trump's "collusion" with Russia was legal... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-13T06:12+0000
2022-02-13T06:12+0000
us
donald trump
hillary clinton
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092979984_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4cdf2dbadb32ca14173df7693416baa5.jpg
Hillary Clinton's campaign paid a tech company to "inflitrate" Trump Tower and later the White House servers in order to forge a "narrative" that would link then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia, Special Counsel John Durham has revealed in a new filing.A new motion filed by Durham on 11 February is looking at the potential conflict of interest in regard to former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who was charged with making false statements to a federal agent (a charge Sussman pleaded not guilty to).Sussman said he was not doing work "for any client" in September 2016, when he looked into the alleged "covert communication channel" between the Trump campaign and Russia's Alfa Bank. Durham's motion, however, argued that he "had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign".Durham went on to assert that Sussman "repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work" regarding the purported ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian bank.Sussman had also allegedly met and communicated with a former General Counsel to the Clinton campaign, who, according to Fox News' sources, was Marc Elias of the law firm Perkins Coie. According to the motion, the Clinton campaign assembled a team of tech executives, attorneys and cyber researchers who allegedly worked to create a false narrative linking Trump to Russia.Durham accused the tech executive allegedly hired by the Clinton campaign of "[exploiting] his access to non-public and/or proprietary Internet data". Among those affected by the actions were "a particular healthcare provider", Trump Tower, Trump's Central Park West apartment building and even the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP).The Durham findings illustrate that the Clinton campaign funded an attempt "to orchestrate a criminal enterprise to fabricate a connection between President Trump and Russia", as put by former chief investigator of the Trump-Russia probe for the House Intelligence Committee under Devin Nunes, Kash Patel.The now infamous dossier crafter by ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele also claimed that Donald Trump "colluded" with the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential election. The dossier, funded the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign through Perkins Coie, was later debunked by the authorities.Trump ResponseThe new Durham filing quickly made waves, drawing reactions from many political figures, the former US president among them. Commenting on the new findings, Donald Trump said they were part of "a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate". According to him, "those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution".He noted that "in a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death." Additionally, the former president demanded that "reparations" should be paid to those affected by the alleged plot by the Clinton campaign.The ex-president's son, Donald Trump Jr, also reacted to the new motion by Durham.Hillary Clinton has been mum on the new spin in the Durham investigation.Durham ProbeSpecial Counsel John Durham was appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr to lead a review into the "Russiagate" investigation launched by the FBI. Durham aims to determine whether the FBI probe into the allegations of Trump "colluding" with the Kremlin were legal.The Special Counsel's work has been praised by Trump, who only lamented that Durham's findings did not emerge before he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.The former president has dismissed "Russiagate" as a hoax concocted to sabotage him and his political career. Moscow, in its turn, has repeatedly underlined that it had never interfered with the domestic affairs of the US and the 2016 presidential election in particular.As of now, practically all allegations referring to the purported "collusion" have been dismissed or called into question. The infamous Steele dossier has been debunked, and a report by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller also found no evidence of what was actively promoted as Russian efforts to "meddle" in the 2016 election. After Mueller completed his report, Durham took over the investigation into the origins of the FBI "Russiagate" probe that kicked off in July 2016.
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/dnc-hack-hillarys-skeletons--fbis-secrets-three-possible-directions-of-durhams-probe-1092561141.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/trump-expects-durham-to-fully-expose-fbis-russiagate-probe-as-crime-of-the-century-1092887062.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092979984_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f44f4705370ffed1e5eeddbe1d220379.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, hillary clinton

Durham: Clinton Campaign Funded Efforts to 'Establish Inference, Narrative' Tying Trump to Russia

06:12 GMT 13.02.2022
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinIn this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump arrives in North Charleston, S.C., for a campaign rally. The president and his allies are dusting off the playbook that helped defeat Hillary Clinton, reviving it in recent days as they try to frame 2020 as an election between a dishonest establishment politician and a political outsider being targeted for taking on the system.
In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump arrives in North Charleston, S.C., for a campaign rally. The president and his allies are dusting off the playbook that helped defeat Hillary Clinton, reviving it in recent days as they try to frame 2020 as an election between a dishonest establishment politician and a political outsider being targeted for taking on the system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The investigation by Special Counsel John Durham aims to find out whether the FBI probe into allegations of Donald Trump's "collusion" with Russia was legal. Durham's work has been praised by Trump as "one of the most important jobs" in the US.
Hillary Clinton's campaign paid a tech company to "inflitrate" Trump Tower and later the White House servers in order to forge a "narrative" that would link then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia, Special Counsel John Durham has revealed in a new filing.
A new motion filed by Durham on 11 February is looking at the potential conflict of interest in regard to former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who was charged with making false statements to a federal agent (a charge Sussman pleaded not guilty to).
Sussman said he was not doing work "for any client" in September 2016, when he looked into the alleged "covert communication channel" between the Trump campaign and Russia's Alfa Bank. Durham's motion, however, argued that he "had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign".
Durham went on to assert that Sussman "repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work" regarding the purported ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian bank.
Sussman had also allegedly met and communicated with a former General Counsel to the Clinton campaign, who, according to Fox News' sources, was Marc Elias of the law firm Perkins Coie. According to the motion, the Clinton campaign assembled a team of tech executives, attorneys and cyber researchers who allegedly worked to create a false narrative linking Trump to Russia.

"Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers to mine Internet data to establish 'an inference' and 'narrative' tying then-candidate Trump to Russia," Durham asserted. "In doing so, Tech Executive-1 indicated that he was seeking to please certain 'VIPs', referring to individuals at Law Firm-1 and the Clinton campaign."

Durham accused the tech executive allegedly hired by the Clinton campaign of "[exploiting] his access to non-public and/or proprietary Internet data". Among those affected by the actions were "a particular healthcare provider", Trump Tower, Trump's Central Park West apartment building and even the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP).
The Durham findings illustrate that the Clinton campaign funded an attempt "to orchestrate a criminal enterprise to fabricate a connection between President Trump and Russia", as put by former chief investigator of the Trump-Russia probe for the House Intelligence Committee under Devin Nunes, Kash Patel.
"Per Durham, this arrangement was put in motion in July of 2016, meaning the Hillary Clinton campaign and her lawyers masterminded the most intricate and coordinated conspiracy against Trump when he was both a candidate and later President of the United States while simultaneously perpetuating the bogus Steele Dossier hoax," Patel told Fox News.
The now infamous dossier crafter by ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele also claimed that Donald Trump "colluded" with the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential election. The dossier, funded the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign through Perkins Coie, was later debunked by the authorities.
In this April 3, 2015, photo, intern Jessica Lis works at the Ready for Hillary super PAC offices in Arlington, Va. When Hillary Rodham Clinton announces her presidential campaign, as expected, more than a dozen people in a nondescript office building overlooking the Potomac River will blast out the news by email and social media to millions of her supporters, urging them to sign onto her campaign - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
DNC 'Hack,' Hillary's Skeletons & FBI's Secrets: Three Possible Directions of Durham's Probe
27 January, 18:01 GMT

Trump Response

The new Durham filing quickly made waves, drawing reactions from many political figures, the former US president among them.
Commenting on the new findings, Donald Trump said they were part of "a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate". According to him, "those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution".
"The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia," Trump stated.
He noted that "in a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death." Additionally, the former president demanded that "reparations" should be paid to those affected by the alleged plot by the Clinton campaign.
The ex-president's son, Donald Trump Jr, also reacted to the new motion by Durham.
"BREAKING: Donald Trump and the RNC funded SIGINT collection AGAINST the Executive Office of the President of the United States, just like the Russians do. This is TREASON!" Trump Jr tweeted late Saturday. "Just kidding, it was Hillary Clinton and a big tech executive. Durham is coming."
Hillary Clinton has been mum on the new spin in the Durham investigation.

Durham Probe

Special Counsel John Durham was appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr to lead a review into the "Russiagate" investigation launched by the FBI. Durham aims to determine whether the FBI probe into the allegations of Trump "colluding" with the Kremlin were legal.
The Special Counsel's work has been praised by Trump, who only lamented that Durham's findings did not emerge before he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally, in Conroe, Texas, U.S., January 29, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
Trump Expects Durham to 'Fully Expose' FBI's RussiaGate Probe As 'Crime of the Century'
9 February, 17:21 GMT
The former president has dismissed "Russiagate" as a hoax concocted to sabotage him and his political career. Moscow, in its turn, has repeatedly underlined that it had never interfered with the domestic affairs of the US and the 2016 presidential election in particular.
As of now, practically all allegations referring to the purported "collusion" have been dismissed or called into question. The infamous Steele dossier has been debunked, and a report by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller also found no evidence of what was actively promoted as Russian efforts to "meddle" in the 2016 election.
After Mueller completed his report, Durham took over the investigation into the origins of the FBI "Russiagate" probe that kicked off in July 2016.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала