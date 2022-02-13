Durham: Clinton Campaign Funded Efforts to 'Establish Inference, Narrative' Tying Trump to Russia
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinIn this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump arrives in North Charleston, S.C., for a campaign rally. The president and his allies are dusting off the playbook that helped defeat Hillary Clinton, reviving it in recent days as they try to frame 2020 as an election between a dishonest establishment politician and a political outsider being targeted for taking on the system.
The investigation by Special Counsel John Durham aims to find out whether the FBI probe into allegations of Donald Trump's "collusion" with Russia was legal. Durham's work has been praised by Trump as "one of the most important jobs" in the US.
Hillary Clinton's campaign paid a tech company to "inflitrate" Trump Tower and later the White House servers in order to forge a "narrative" that would link then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia, Special Counsel John Durham has revealed in a new filing.
A new motion filed by Durham on 11 February is looking at the potential conflict of interest in regard to former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who was charged with making false statements to a federal agent (a charge Sussman pleaded not guilty to).
Sussman said he was not doing work "for any client" in September 2016, when he looked into the alleged "covert communication channel" between the Trump campaign and Russia's Alfa Bank. Durham's motion, however, argued that he "had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign".
Durham went on to assert that Sussman "repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work" regarding the purported ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian bank.
Sussman had also allegedly met and communicated with a former General Counsel to the Clinton campaign, who, according to Fox News' sources, was Marc Elias of the law firm Perkins Coie. According to the motion, the Clinton campaign assembled a team of tech executives, attorneys and cyber researchers who allegedly worked to create a false narrative linking Trump to Russia.
"Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers to mine Internet data to establish 'an inference' and 'narrative' tying then-candidate Trump to Russia," Durham asserted. "In doing so, Tech Executive-1 indicated that he was seeking to please certain 'VIPs', referring to individuals at Law Firm-1 and the Clinton campaign."
Durham accused the tech executive allegedly hired by the Clinton campaign of "[exploiting] his access to non-public and/or proprietary Internet data". Among those affected by the actions were "a particular healthcare provider", Trump Tower, Trump's Central Park West apartment building and even the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP).
The Durham findings illustrate that the Clinton campaign funded an attempt "to orchestrate a criminal enterprise to fabricate a connection between President Trump and Russia", as put by former chief investigator of the Trump-Russia probe for the House Intelligence Committee under Devin Nunes, Kash Patel.
"Per Durham, this arrangement was put in motion in July of 2016, meaning the Hillary Clinton campaign and her lawyers masterminded the most intricate and coordinated conspiracy against Trump when he was both a candidate and later President of the United States while simultaneously perpetuating the bogus Steele Dossier hoax," Patel told Fox News.
The now infamous dossier crafter by ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele also claimed that Donald Trump "colluded" with the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential election. The dossier, funded the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign through Perkins Coie, was later debunked by the authorities.
Trump Response
The new Durham filing quickly made waves, drawing reactions from many political figures, the former US president among them.
Commenting on the new findings, Donald Trump said they were part of "a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate". According to him, "those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution".
"The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia," Trump stated.
He noted that "in a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death." Additionally, the former president demanded that "reparations" should be paid to those affected by the alleged plot by the Clinton campaign.
The ex-president's son, Donald Trump Jr, also reacted to the new motion by Durham.
"BREAKING: Donald Trump and the RNC funded SIGINT collection AGAINST the Executive Office of the President of the United States, just like the Russians do. This is TREASON!" Trump Jr tweeted late Saturday. "Just kidding, it was Hillary Clinton and a big tech executive. Durham is coming."
Hillary Clinton has been mum on the new spin in the Durham investigation.
Durham Probe
Special Counsel John Durham was appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr to lead a review into the "Russiagate" investigation launched by the FBI. Durham aims to determine whether the FBI probe into the allegations of Trump "colluding" with the Kremlin were legal.
The Special Counsel's work has been praised by Trump, who only lamented that Durham's findings did not emerge before he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
The former president has dismissed "Russiagate" as a hoax concocted to sabotage him and his political career. Moscow, in its turn, has repeatedly underlined that it had never interfered with the domestic affairs of the US and the 2016 presidential election in particular.
As of now, practically all allegations referring to the purported "collusion" have been dismissed or called into question. The infamous Steele dossier has been debunked, and a report by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller also found no evidence of what was actively promoted as Russian efforts to "meddle" in the 2016 election.
After Mueller completed his report, Durham took over the investigation into the origins of the FBI "Russiagate" probe that kicked off in July 2016.