Weekly Wrap Up; Liz Truss Botches Moscow Visit; America's Real Sanctions Target is Europe

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. President Biden has pledged to bring the US Empire into the war in Yemen on behalf of Saudi Arabia. Also, the US continues to push the trope that Russia is about to invade Ukraine, and Liz Truss makes a fool of herself and embarrasses her country in Moscow.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The weekly jobless numbers are in, as another 223,000 individuals filed claims last week. Also, inflation is squeezing the White House as the Fed may be poised to raise interest rates, and the US contemplates selling another $2.5 billion in weapons to Egypt.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss health. Developmental milestones have changed for the first time in many years. Also, we discuss the dropping of mask mandates and the politics of covid measures.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," join us to discuss this week's important stories. We discuss the relationship between the US empire and its vassal states in Europe. Also, we discuss the US media as a weapon of mass destruction, the Canada Freedom Convoy, and the mediocrity of the UK and its representatives.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss international politics. NATO continues to predict a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Also, we discuss President Biden's options in Ukraine, CIA bulk surveillance programs, and the Liz Truss debacle in Moscow.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

