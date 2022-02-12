'Pure and Innocent': Valieva's Coach Confident Doping Row is Either Fatal Coincidence or Planned Act

Eteri Tutberidze, the coach of Kamila Valieva, is adamant that her star athlete is "pure and innocent", as the young ice skater remains in the middle of the doping test controversy.According to the coach, there are "lots of questions" and "very few answers".The bizarre timing of Valieva's doping test hasn't just raised her coach'es suspicions; it has left many experts and sport lawyers questioning why the controversial results of her December drug test have only emerged now, in February, in the middle of the Olympic Games, and right after the teen figure skating icon secured a gold medal.Valieva's performance has mesmerised many people around the world, prominent media and sport celebrities among them, particularly given how she became the first female figure skater in history to land a quad jump at the Olympics.According to the International Testing Agency, the 15-year-old athlete tested positive for trimetazidine on 25 December. Shortly after the announcement, she was suspended, but her suspension was withdrawn on 9 February, and she is allowed to train and participate in the Olympics. Still, the award ceremony has been postponed, and it remains unclear whether Valieva will eventually get her hands on the gold medal she won.The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to rule on the case on 15 February. On Saturday, a decision will be announced regarding whether Valieva will be allowed to participate in the singes event.
A teen Russian figure skating icon, Kamila Valieva, is currently in the crosshairs of those who have been accusing Russia of using prohibited substances to win international competitions. The latest doping scandal erupted after it turned out that Valieva failed a drug test she'd taken in December.
Eteri Tutberidze, the coach of Kamila Valieva, is adamant that her star athlete is "pure and innocent", as the young ice skater remains in the middle of the doping test controversy.
"For us this is not a theorem, but an axiom - this does not need to be proved," Tutberidze stated, assuring that the athlete enjoys the Russian team's support 'in trouble and in joy'.
According to the coach, there are "lots of questions" and "very few answers".
"It is very unclear why an athlete with dubious doping [test] was admitted to the Olympic Games on 25 December," Tutberidze said, suggesting that the situation is either a fatal coincidence, or a well-planned act. "We really hope that justice will prevail."
The bizarre timing of Valieva's doping test hasn't just raised her coach'es suspicions; it has left many experts and sport lawyers questioning why the controversial results of her December drug test have only emerged now, in February, in the middle of the Olympic Games, and right after the teen figure skating icon secured a gold medal.
Valieva's performance has mesmerised many people around the world, prominent media and sport celebrities among them, particularly given how she became the first female figure skater in history to land a quad jump at the Olympics.
According to the International Testing Agency, the 15-year-old athlete tested positive for trimetazidine on 25 December. Shortly after the announcement, she was suspended, but her suspension was withdrawn on 9 February, and she is allowed to train and participate in the Olympics. Still, the award ceremony has been postponed, and it remains unclear whether Valieva will eventually get her hands on the gold medal she won.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to rule on the case on 15 February. On Saturday, a decision will be announced regarding whether Valieva will be allowed to participate in the singes event.