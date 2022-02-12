https://sputniknews.com/20220212/pure-and-innocent-valievas-coach-confident-doping-row-is-either-fatal-coincidence-or-planned-act-1092958228.html

'Pure and Innocent': Valieva's Coach Confident Doping Row is Either Fatal Coincidence or Planned Act

'Pure and Innocent': Valieva's Coach Confident Doping Row is Either Fatal Coincidence or Planned Act

A teen Russian figure skating icon, Kamila Valieva, is currently in the crosshairs of those who have been accusing Russia of using prohibited substances to win... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-12T08:35+0000

2022-02-12T08:35+0000

2022-02-12T08:35+0000

russia

sport

figure skating

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0c/1092958437_0:0:2926:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_01326355a8cf2550380c7db2ac230895.jpg

Eteri Tutberidze, the coach of Kamila Valieva, is adamant that her star athlete is "pure and innocent", as the young ice skater remains in the middle of the doping test controversy.According to the coach, there are "lots of questions" and "very few answers".The bizarre timing of Valieva's doping test hasn't just raised her coach'es suspicions; it has left many experts and sport lawyers questioning why the controversial results of her December drug test have only emerged now, in February, in the middle of the Olympic Games, and right after the teen figure skating icon secured a gold medal.Valieva's performance has mesmerised many people around the world, prominent media and sport celebrities among them, particularly given how she became the first female figure skater in history to land a quad jump at the Olympics.According to the International Testing Agency, the 15-year-old athlete tested positive for trimetazidine on 25 December. Shortly after the announcement, she was suspended, but her suspension was withdrawn on 9 February, and she is allowed to train and participate in the Olympics. Still, the award ceremony has been postponed, and it remains unclear whether Valieva will eventually get her hands on the gold medal she won.The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to rule on the case on 15 February. On Saturday, a decision will be announced regarding whether Valieva will be allowed to participate in the singes event.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

russia, sport, figure skating