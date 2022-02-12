Registration was successful!
First Fully Functioning Electric Batmobile Replica Ready for Action - Video
First Fully Functioning Electric Batmobile Replica Ready for Action - Video
Everyone loves superheroes, and every fan tries to imitate them. Some make their own costumes and some build superhero cars.
Vietnamese craftsman Nguyen Dac Chung, a 23-year-old graduate from the Hanoi University of Architecture, built a replica of the Batmobile from Christopher Nolan's film trilogy.At first glance, the car is an exact duplicate of the original, however, looking closer, you notice that the Asian "Batmobile" turned out to be more compact. Its dimensions are modest - 3.7 meters in length, while the original Batmobile that was used throughout the trilogy was 4.63 m in length. The weight of the replica does not exceed 600 kilograms. This indicator was achieved through the use of composites - almost the entire body was printed on a 3d printer.In technical terms, this Batmobile is an electric car. The owner does not provide specific data regarding the motors and batteries used, but it is reported that the maximum speed is 104 km per hour.
First Fully Functioning Electric Batmobile Replica Ready for Action - Video

11:51 GMT 12.02.2022
Everyone loves superheroes, and every fan tries to imitate them. Some make their own costumes and some build superhero cars.
Vietnamese craftsman Nguyen Dac Chung, a 23-year-old graduate from the Hanoi University of Architecture, built a replica of the Batmobile from Christopher Nolan's film trilogy.
At first glance, the car is an exact duplicate of the original, however, looking closer, you notice that the Asian "Batmobile" turned out to be more compact. Its dimensions are modest - 3.7 meters in length, while the original Batmobile that was used throughout the trilogy was 4.63 m in length. The weight of the replica does not exceed 600 kilograms. This indicator was achieved through the use of composites - almost the entire body was printed on a 3d printer.
In technical terms, this Batmobile is an electric car. The owner does not provide specific data regarding the motors and batteries used, but it is reported that the maximum speed is 104 km per hour.
