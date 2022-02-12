Demonstrators Take to the Streets in Vienna to Protest COVID-19 Restrictions, Vaccine Mandate

Demonstrators are gathering in Vienna to protest against coronavirus restrictions and the vaccine mandate.On 3 February, the upper chamber of the Austrian parliament voted overwhelmingly on to back a bill that mandates COVID-19 vaccination after it sailed through the lower chamber.The bill was approved by the Austrian Federal Council and became effective two days later, on 5 February. Those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may face fines of between €600 - €3,600 ($680 - $4,100).Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
vienna
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Protesters rally against COVID-19 restrictions, vaccine mandate in Vienna
Protesters rally against COVID-19 restrictions, vaccine mandate in Vienna
Austria has become the first EU country to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for all adults. Police will be checking people's immunisation status and fine those in violation of the new law from 15 March.
Demonstrators are gathering in Vienna to protest against coronavirus restrictions and the vaccine mandate.
On 3 February, the upper chamber of the Austrian parliament voted overwhelmingly on to back a bill that mandates COVID-19 vaccination after it sailed through the lower chamber.
The bill was approved by the Austrian Federal Council and became effective two days later, on 5 February. Those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may face fines of between €600 - €3,600 ($680 - $4,100).