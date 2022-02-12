https://sputniknews.com/20220212/demonstrators-take-to-the-streets-in-vienna-to-protest-covid-19-restrictions-vaccine-mandate-1092959790.html

Demonstrators Take to the Streets in Vienna to Protest COVID-19 Restrictions, Vaccine Mandate

Austria has become the first EU country to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for all adults. Police will be checking people's immunisation status and... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

Demonstrators are gathering in Vienna to protest against coronavirus restrictions and the vaccine mandate.On 3 February, the upper chamber of the Austrian parliament voted overwhelmingly on to back a bill that mandates COVID-19 vaccination after it sailed through the lower chamber.The bill was approved by the Austrian Federal Council and became effective two days later, on 5 February. Those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may face fines of between €600 - €3,600 ($680 - $4,100).Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

