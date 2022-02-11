https://sputniknews.com/20220211/whitewashing-is-real-african-hair-style-ad-featuring-kim-kardashian-spotted-in-brussels-1092949651.html

'Whitewashing is Real': 'African Hair Style' Ad Featuring Kim Kardashian Spotted in Brussels

The image in question was apparently taken at Rue Brabant in Belgium's capital. 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

An image of famous media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has apparently been used to promote the “African hair style” in Belgium.An image shared by Diet Prada's Instagram account shows a picture of Kardashian wearing long braids in what seems to be a hair salon ad, with the post's caption saying that the ad in question was spotted at Rue Brabant in Brussels.According to New York Post, the hairstyle worn by Kim in the photo is known as Fulani braids, “a style that is attributed to an ethnic group who hail from West Africa where the hairdo is a popular look among women.”The newspaper also suggests that said image was likely used without Kardashian's permission.A number of social media users who commented on the Instagram post in question appeared rather amused by the situation, with some of them pointing at the ad for Romanian food that can also be seen in the photo.“The traditional romanian food next to it makes ten times funnier,” one netizen remarked.“This is why people are against cultural appropriation. The whitewashing is real,” wrote another.“LMFAO. THIS is just all bad. But omg she’s gonna sue the whole country now,” yet another social media user suggested.

