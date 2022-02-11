https://sputniknews.com/20220211/two-killed-as-apartment-ceiling-collapses-in-northern-india-1092928037.html

Two Killed as Apartment Ceiling Collapses in Northern India

The initial reports revealed that the ceiling of the sixth-floor, where renovation work was going on, came crashing down to the ground floor of the 17-storey... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

A massive rescue operation is underway after an apartment ceiling collapsed, leading to the death of two people in Gurugram, a city in the Indian state of Haryana, on Thursday night. Several others are still feared to be trapped under the debris and a rescue operation is ongoing. Visuals of the disaster have surfaced on the internet showcasing the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams carrying out the rescue operation along with their sniffer dogs. Police have filed a case against the builder and the construction company, and have started a probe.Gurugram’s Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav initially said: “A total of three are [stuck inside], of which one woman from the first floor is dead. We have recovered her body. The other two women on the second floor have still not been seen. The man on the same floor is trapped." Citing reasons of negligence and poor quality construction, residents are blaming the builder and demanding strict action against him. However, the builders, in their official statement, have held that the renovation contractor is responsible. Haryana State Chief Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted that he is personally monitoring the rescue operation.

